Back Roads from Wisconsin's Past

HELENA, Wis. – Reinventing itself three times didn’t work for Helena, a town on the south shore of the Wisconsin River in Iowa County, Wisconsin. It was one of the first towns in the state to exist, with lead miners building cabins there as early as 1828 – 20 years before statehood. Lead mining also caused the town to die.
At the time of Helena’s creation, half of Wisconsin’s population lived in Iowa County due to the prolific lead mining. Across the rest of the state, lumbering was just beginning, farming was almost nonexistent and fur trading was starting to wane.
A village was laid out for Helena, later referred to as “Old Helena;” a year later it was busy enough to be chosen as the county seat. That honor lasted for one day. A court was created but not enough people could be found to fill a jury – so the county seat was moved to Mineral Point.
Early residents included three Morrison brothers who built a large log house and broke land for farming. They sold out to George Medary, who used the house as a hotel. Frank Guyon built a store. The federal government assigned an agent, who had a small building for lead and supplies.
In 1832 during the BlackHawk War, the buildings were torn down and made into rafts. After the war effort Helena was rebuilt 1.5 miles upriver where the Wisconsin River meets Mill Creek; it was christened Helena Station. Daniel Whitney, a Green Bay businessman, found it to be an ideal spot for a lead-shot tower. Until that time all the lead shot was manufactured in Missouri. Whitney recognized the opportunity to rival the up-and-coming town of Galena, Illinois, by shipping lead down the Mississippi, going around the gulf and then to New York and Boston – while bringing supplies back into Wisconsin.
That particular spot along the river had steep bluffs and soft friable sandstone, making it ideal for the construction of a shot tower. Whitney hired Thomas Chaunce to blast and dig a shaft from the bluff to the river. It took 187 days to dig the 120-foot shaft, which was topped with a 60-foot wood shaft. A 90-foot tunnel connected the shaft to the river. A smelting house was constructed at the top and a finishing house at the bottom.
The lead was delivered from the mines in 75-pound bars called pigs. They were melted, arsenic was added and the mixture was poured over the shaft through a ladle with holes in the middle. As the droplets of lead fell and cooled they formed into a cylindrical shape. The resulting shot landed in a 4-foot cement pool of water where it cooled. Hole size determined shot size; the larger the shot, the further it needed to fall.
The workers could do 5,000 pounds of lead per day, with less than 20 percent of the manufactured shot being usable. The rest needed to be hauled back up to the top of the bluff for reprocessing. The finished product was polished, sorted and bagged. Bags for the lead were hand-sewn by wives of company employees because treadle sewing machines were a new invention, and not in large supply.
Once the shot tower was in operation, seven men were sent to the Dells of the Wisconsin River to get timber for building a 40-foot by 60-foot warehouse. They floated the wood down the Wisconsin River and used it for the top three stories over the bottom two, which were built of stone.
One of the workers at the shot tower was Alvah Culver who moved to Helena Station in 1839 with his family. He used some of the timber from the Dells to build a hotel for himself along with two steamboats he ran between Helena Station and Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. His hotel had two stories with large rooms, a fireplace and a ballroom. He often had ventriloquists perform, which were very popular at the time. His wife is credited with introducing rhubarb and lilacs to the town.
A legend was born when a shot-tower employee owned a horse so balky it was said “that he wouldn’t pull an empty wagon downhill.” One day the horse while grazing lost its footing on the steep slope. It jumped from a bank over a perpendicular precipice of 180 feet into the river below, swam a half-mile to a suitable landing place, and came out safe and sound.
Helena Station enjoyed some boom times until 1861 when the lead-shot business went bust. During the Civil War shot was needed but there were no men to recruit for working the tower. About that time the railroad was built upstream 4 miles so Helena Station moved to the new depot site – along with several of its merchants, including Alvah Culver and his hotel.
Most of the buildings were moved or repurposed, and the old Helena Station was sold in 1889 to Jenkin Lloyd Jones – a Universalist minister and uncle of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. In 1922 the land was donated to the state of Wisconsin for Tower Hill State Park. Despite the depot, the newest Helena Station didn’t grow and the railroad no longer travels between the few houses left of the town.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.