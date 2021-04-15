Baler, planting innovations take honors

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program “continue to push the envelope of new equipment design through innovation,” stated the organization.
The AE50 products selected were new to the marketplace in 2020 and all have the potential for a broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. The winners of the 2021 AE50 awards will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in baling and planting equipment are featured here.
KUHN intelligent density system
KUHN North America’s i-DENSE intelligent density system is available on the KUHN VB7100 series of balers. The system independently controls the baler’s density settings based on crop conditions and moisture levels. It can create extremely high-density bales. I-DENSE pairs a twin tensioning-arm system with measurements from a moisture sensor to automatically adapt baling pressure according to different crops and crop conditions. The system enables the driver to set the core density and the bale’s outer layer density independently of each other; they will individually adapt to the new conditions.
Case IH large-square baler
The Case IH LB436 HD produces bales weighing as much as 22 percent more than standard large-square balers. The two-speed gearbox is designed to provide easy driveline startup with overload protection to reduce wear on both baler and tractor-driveline components. Based upon the tractor’s torque, the gearbox automatically shifts to desired flywheel speed. An integrated oil-cooled brake stops the plunger at the ideal spot to ensure easy baler startup.
A hydraulic axle-suspension system yields improved ground following and weight distribution across all four wheels. Elimination of leaf springs allows for excellent accessibility underneath the baler. Combined with the high capacity five-bar pickup and TwinePro knotter, the LB436 HD is designed to improve productivity.
New Holland high-density baler
New Holland’s BigBaler 340 High Density produces bales weighing as much as 22 percent more than conventional large-square balers. The SmartShift two-speed gearbox is designed to provide easy driveline startup with full overload protection. Based upon the tractor’s torque, the gearbox automatically shifts to desired flywheel speed. An integrated oil-cooled brake stops the plunger at the ideal spot to ensure easy baler startup.
A hydraulic axle-suspension system yields improved ground following and weight distribution across all four wheels. Elimination of leaf springs allows for accessibility underneath the baler. Combined with the high-capacity five-bar pickup and LoopMaster knotter, the BigBaler 340 High Density is built to improve producer profitability.
Case IH Fast Riser 6100 planter
The Case IH Fast Riser 6100 front-fold planter features a 61-row 45-centimeter row-spacing configuration. That enables farmers to plant more seed in optimal timeframes. The new planter uses a patent pending five-section hydraulic wing downforce system that includes in-cab adjustable settings to keep center section, inner wings, and outer wing row units at target depth. The planter's 5,440-liter seed capacity increases autonomy between seed tendering.
Precision Planting FurrowForce
Precision Planting’s FurrowForce features automated planter closing with integrated sensing. It manages soil density while fully closing the seed furrow. Using a weight sensor, FurrowForce automatically adjusts force applied to the unit to maintain consistent firming as the row unit encounters varying soil and field conditions.
AGCO Corporation Fendt Momentum planter
The Fendt Momentum is a high-capacity, high-speed planter that addresses soil compaction and seed-placement accuracy on contours and in challenging planting conditions. In-line tandem transport wheels with high flexion tires combine with the optional Load Logic system to eliminate planter pinch rows.
Weight is hydraulically transferred across the planter to maintain either a load balance or controlled traffic mode. Tire inflation pressure is automatically regulated to minimize compaction. The planter’s dual-toolbar SmartFrame features a vertical contouring toolbar with row-unit travel to as much as 68 inches. That helps to maintain ground contact and uniform planting depth, even over terraces.
Kinze Manufacturing and Ag Leader True Speed, SureSpeed
TrueSpeed by Kinze Manufacturing Inc. and SureSpeed by Ag Leader are combined to produce a high-speed, high-accuracy planting system. The system uses 24 volt brushless DC motors to power a vacuum seed meter and a mechanical seed-transfer system. It is built to provide accurate seed placement at speeds from 3 mph to 12 mph. The system uses a two-stage brush-type system to transfer seeds from disk to a seed delivery mechanism that places seed into the furrow.
John Deere ExactRate Liquid Fertilizer System
The ExactRate Liquid Fertilizer System uses existing ExactApply sprayer technology as a planter-applied fertilizer solution. The system uses pulse-width modulation to enable in-cab rate adjustments, variable-rate prescriptions, individual row-section control, and curve compensation. The system provides an integrated solution for on-planter fertilizer delivery using familiar components and user interfaces.
