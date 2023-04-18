Greening fields, green lawns and tiny green leaves mean spring in the Midwest – as do green skies. The eeriness of dark threatening clouds tinged with green forms an ominous backdrop to what animals – and the primitive animal parts of our brains – know. The air pressure is dropping. Winds gust first one way and then another. Heat and moisture are so heavy in the air, it seems difficult to breathe.
During the worst of those days, the cycle continues to deteriorate – or grow, depending on the point of view. Wall clouds tower majestically. Super cells form mysteriously. Storm chasers gear up with anticipation. And sometimes it all comes together in a cataclysm know as an F5 tornado.
Palm Sunday, April 11-12, 1965, saw an outbreak of tornadoes that began over Iowa, Minnesota and southern Wisconsin. It spread into northern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The tornadoes killed 271 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and caused $200 million in damage. The Weather Bureau could at the time calculate to some extent where tornadoes might form, but were hindered in putting out warnings by jammed telephone lines.
May 15, 1968, was a gusty hot day in Iowa and Wisconsin; a front had stalled. By 3 p.m. temperatures were in the upper-80s, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal. And dew points were in the mid-60s – typical for June, not May. Thunderstorms began developing across the area.
“The morning soundings May 15 at both Omaha, Nebraska, and Topeka, Kansas – both upper-air sites located in the warm sector of the low-pressure system; this would be the air mass located across Iowa later in the day – showed what meteorologists call a ‘loaded gun’ sounding,” NOAA states. “The energy from this potentially explosive atmosphere can only be released if the cap is eliminated …”
In northeast Iowa clouds were gathering; they were tinged green. The weirdly gusting winds felt somehow ominous. Thanks to the new Daylight Saving Time, children riding buses to their farms had already left schools; most had made it home. The new weather-watch and -warning systems instituted a tornado watch for central Iowa – but not for northeast Iowa. By 4 p.m. it was so dark people were turning on lights inside. Experienced farmers were vacating their fields with wary eyes on the skies. By 4:30 p.m. large hail had started falling in Fayette County, Iowa. There was still no watch or warning – for tornadoes or thunderstorms.
Those who happened to be listening to the local radio station in Oelwein, Iowa, heard a frantic warning at about 4:40 p.m. – just before the station went off the air. The DJ had stayed on the air as long as he could. But few were listening – especially on the farms and in the little town of Maynard just north of Oelwein. The only thing those folks noticed was that they lost all power – not that uncommon in any stormy weather.
What they didn’t know was that two F4 tornadoes – or maybe a bi-funneled F5 – were roaring north after demolishing much of Oelwein. They had come together to form a massive F5 tornado. With no warning, at 4:51 p.m. it smashed into Maynard, obliterating most of the tiny town and many of the farms around it as the monster continued north, leaving massive injuries, damage and death behind. In Maynard an elderly lady trying to walk to her storm cellar's outside entrance never reached it. A mother frantically trying to herd her children into the basement was badly injured. One child was found some distance away, miraculously alive. But another died in her father’s arms.
Rushing injured people to the only area hospital in Oelwein – there were no ambulances anywhere nearby – people from the Maynard area discovered the disaster in Oelwein. The hospital was on generator power with most of its windows in pieces. Broken blinds clattered in the continuing winds as “baby” tornadoes – likely F1s – sailed by. Those waiting for treatment lay side by side on gurneys, waiting for overworked medical staff. Doctors trickled in as they were able.
It was some time before the outside world knew of the dismal disaster. Phone service was down. Of course there was no Internet. Likely it was sheriff and police departments who passed the word. Eventually the National Guard arrived to set a camp in the middle of Maynard, handing out warm food and blankets.
It was a day none of those affected would ever forget. It would haunt them for decades.
“As the thunderstorms encountered (a) surface trough, they likely ingested the strong low-level shear and very unstable air,” NOAA states. “In addition, the intense lift associated with the very deep upper-level trough aloft likely intensified this rotating updraft. Like an ice skater pulling in her or his arms, the rotation of the tornado will spin faster and faster. The combination of these events likely resulted in the development of the 29 tornadoes across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri and Ohio. This included two F5 tornadoes which moved through the Charles City, Maynard and Oelwein (areas) in northeast Iowa.”
The tornados killed four people in Oelwein, causing as much as $30 million in damage. The other F5 tornado in the Charles City area killed 13 and destroyed almost 2,000 homes. Debris was found 35 miles and more to the north in Minnesota.
This is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. We sometimes are annoyed by persistent watches and warnings. Too often people will ignore them. At each watch and warning, remember the residents of the small towns and farms that day in May. They would have given much for a warning – or even a watch. Children wouldn’t have been left home alone. Livestock would have been brought inside. People would have headed for shelter before a wall of churning black blasted out of the southwest to change their lives forever.
Be aware. Be safe.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.