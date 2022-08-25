Bean-genome study addresses climate change

The common bean is an important nutritional source for people around the world. It includes many varieties of dry beans – from navy and black beans to red, pinto and green beans. But rapidly changing climate conditions are making the beans increasingly difficult to grow in many locations due to hot temperatures and susceptibility to diseases and pests.
Researchers at the University of Georgia are addressing such difficulties by crossbreeding common beans with the tepary bean, a species native to the Sonoran Desert in the southwestern United States and northern Mexico. It has been cultivated by indigenous cultures for thousands of years.
While tepary bean has favorable traits – such as heat and drought tolerance – it isn’t well-suited to widespread modern cultivation practices. It produces smaller beans and smaller yields than common bean species.
Using information from the genomes of both common bean and tepary bean, Robin Buell, GRA Eminent Scholar Chair in Crop Genomics at the University of Georgia-Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, is embarking on a three-year study designed to build a genetic knowledge base. She’ll be working to identify causal traits in the genomes of both common and tepary bean. Her goal is to develop varieties better adapted to climate change.
The common bean can be grown in many parts of the world but it’s dependent on water and doesn’t grow well in environments with elevated nighttime temperatures. Adapting common bean with the heat- and drought-tolerance of tepary bean, or imbuing the positive agronomic traits of common bean into tepary bean, could help prevent yield loss and lead to increased production of bean varieties in marginal agricultural areas.
“The project is focused on trying to take the good agronomic traits of common bean and move them into tepary bean,” Buell said. “Then we have disease resistance from tepary bean that we want to move to common bean. “We have the code now and can line everything up. The plan is to take something that Mother Nature has already made very well-adapted to climate, but may not be the best culinary bean, and take those good traits into common bean.”
While plant breeding has always involved crossbreeding for desirable traits, the research team will use genome sequences to rapidly identify the loci of the genetic traits they want to share between the species.
“Their genetic code is so similar to each other,” Buell said. “Our first step is to collate what we already know about common bean and tepary bean and stitch them together at common reference points. We're going to use computational and genomic approaches to obtain the precision markers that breeders can use to make the cross and do the selection without having to grow a substantial number of additional generations.”
Crosses will be made by Tim Porch, a research geneticist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Tropical Crops and Germplasm Research Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Consuelo de Jensen, director of the University of Puerto Rico- Plant Diagnostic Clinic, will test the new lines for resistance to powdery.
“Mother Nature already has selected for related-species variance of some of our major crops that are already grown in different climates,” Buell said. “These things are found throughout the world and they're very adaptable. Their genetics allow them to intermingle … we’re just taking advantage of technology to boost what Mother Nature already did for us.”
Maria Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia-College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.