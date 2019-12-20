Temperatures colder than 15 degrees in early October may have put some sugar beets at risk of decaying at the crown. When decay begins in the beet before it can be processed, it makes the beet unacceptable for sugar production for human consumption. Sugar beets not fit for human consumption can be an economical source of feed for beef cattle.
In a University of Nebraska research trial with gestating cows, when 20 percent sugar beets replaced 20 percent corn, cows performed similarly. When growing calves were fed 44 percent sugar beets they were more efficient than calves receiving corn. But when sugar beets replaced corn for as much as 15 percent of a finishing diet, cattle had reduced performance.
When sugar beets begin to rot sugars are lost rapidly. When rotting sugar beets were analyzed for water-soluble carbohydrates, they were found to contain only 26.9 percent. That's compared to 73 percent in fresh chopped beets. Fat-soluble carbohydrates were 22.7 percent in rotting sugar beets -- compared to 69.5 percent in fresh chopped beets.
Mixing chopped rotting sugar beets with straw or poor-quality hay as soon as possible will help reduce sugar loss. Mixing 10 percent poor-quality roughage and 90 percent sugar beets on an as-is or actual-pounds basis -- and packing in a bunker or agricultural bag -- is a good way to reduce sugar loss.
The nutrient quality of chopped sugar beets is different from that of sugar-beet pulp, which is the byproduct of sugar production. Sugar-beet pulp has a crude protein content of 10 percent while sugar beets will likely be 4.5 percent. The neutral detergent fiber of sugar-beet pulp is about 45 percent. It's only 15 percent in sugar beets. That makes sugar beets more of a comparable substitute for corn in the diet rather than a fiber source. A protein source such as distillers grains or alfalfa would need to be included in a diet, with a mixture of poor-quality hay or residue, and rotting sugar beets.
The amount of sugar left in the rotting sugar beet will vary. But assuming they have lost 10 percent of their original sugar and are mixed with residue or poor-quality hay in the proportions mentioned, then the mixture could have a total-digestible-nutrients value of about 64 percent.
