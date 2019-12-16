Reports recently have surfaced of some forages having elevated concentrations of ash. Ash in forages is comprised of minerals contained within the plant such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and copper. Also in the ash is soil contamination that either splashed onto the surface of the plant while in the field or was gathered during harvest.
Cool-season grasses harvested as hay or silage generally contain 7 percent to 9 percent ash. Legumes harvested as hay or silage generally average 10 person to 12 percent ash. Mineral concentrations usually decrease as plants mature. They are greater in forages grown in soils containing elevated concentrations of available potassium. Those factors will change plant-ash concentrations but generally by only a few percentage points. Conversely harvest practices and soil conditions at harvest can increase ash concentrations by 5 percentage points to more than 15 percentage points with only small changes occurring in major mineral concentrations.
Soil contamination can greatly increase concentrations of trace minerals -- especially iron, manganese and aluminum. A University of Delaware study evaluated composition of corn silage harvested after severe flooding caused by Hurricane Irene.
Normal corn silage has about 5 percent ash. But some samples from flooded corn had concentrations exceeding 20 percent. Iron averages 250 milligrams per kilogram – parts per million – in normal corn silage. But silage made from flooded corn averaged 2,500 milligrams per kilogram. Concentration of aluminum averaged more than five times greater in flood-damaged corn silage compared with normal silage.
With the exception of potassium and sulfur, elevated concentrations of intrinsic minerals in forages – those contained within the plant – aren’t an issue. But mineral supplementation should be adjusted based on mineral concentration in forages. Forages with elevated potassium levels reduce magnesium absorption and increase risk for grass tetany. Additional magnesium should be fed in that situation. Forages containing elevated potassium increase risk of milk fever when fed to dry dairy cows. In that situation inclusion rates of forage with elevated potassium should be limited if possible, or anionic diets should be fed pre-partum.
Forages with elevated sulfur levels can interfere with copper and selenium absorption. In that situation additional copper and selenium should be fed – within U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations for selenium. Sources with elevated levels of bioavailability should be used. More problematic are forages with elevated ash concentrations caused by soil contamination.
Several problems can occur.
- Ash has no energy. If everything else is equal, as ash concentration increases energy concentration decreases linearly.
- Elevated concentrations of trace minerals can be toxic to rumen bacteria, which will reduce fiber digestibility. That will reduce the forage’s energy value and can reduce feed intake.
- If soil contains elevated levels of clay, absorption of copper and zinc – required for cattle and sheep – will be greatly reduced.
- Total dietary-iron concentrations greater than 500 parts per million can be toxic to animals. But the iron in soil-contaminated forage is mostly iron oxide, which has very poor bioavailability and little toxicity. Increasing dietary vitamin E to about 1,000 international units per day – based on dairy-cow experiments – helps alleviate some issues associated with elevated iron. Because of little bioavailability, elevated iron from forages is unlikely to cause direct toxicity to cows. But an experiment conducted at North Carolina State University found that iron from soil mixed with forage and then ensiled had increased bioavailability as storage time increased. That's likely because of the effect silage acidity had on the iron. As silage storage time increases, elevated iron may become more of an issue. That will not occur with elevated iron in hay.
- Probably the greatest potential risk of elevated ash in forages is ruminal or abomasal impaction. Soil particles that the animal consumes can settle in the rumen or abomasum, filling the organ and eventually blocking passage of digesta. Clinical signs include lethargy, inappetence, constipation and eventually death. Upon necropsy the abomasum will be filled with soil particles. That's a bigger problem with dense soil particles such as sand. Lighter soil particles can flow through the digestive system.
The first step in evaluating ash in forages is to determine whether it’s inside the plant or from soil contamination. Forages with iron of less than 250 parts per million usually don’t have much soil contamination. But if iron increases from that level, ash contamination from soil is likely. If one’s forages have substantial ash concentration and elevated iron, the forage should be diluted with feed with little ash content. Mineral supplementation also may need to be modified.
A case study in Saskatchewan found absomasal impaction in some beef cows that consumed forage with about 15 percent ash and 9,000 parts per million iron. Normal ash in the forage would be about 8 percent and iron would be about 300 parts per million. In a survey 40 percent of the farmers who fed flooded corn silage reported some animal-health effects. Because definitive data aren’t available on toxic ash levels, producers should be cautious about feeding forages with more than 4 jpercent or 5 percent increased ash when it comprises the total diet. Forages with more than 13 percent or 14 percent ash – assuming it’s soil contamination as indicated by elevated iron – should probably be diluted with feeds not contaminated with soil.