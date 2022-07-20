Biodiversity, resilience critical for ag

DODGEVILLE, Wis. – As they stood atop a hill near Dodgeville, participants at a University of Wisconsin-Grassland 2.0 meeting were asked to describe in just a few words their impressions of three landscapes from their vantage point – an alfalfa field, a corn field and an oak savanna. The words they recorded on Post-it notes and attached to a whiteboard showed a diversity of viewpoints – from economic impact to environmental concerns. That example of diversity is UW-Grassland 2.0’s challenge – and opportunity – moving forward.
The initiative is composed of a diverse group of people – from educators to farmers and consumers to policymakers and more. According to the Grassland 2.0 website the group is “working to develop pathways for increased farmer profitability, yield stability, and nutrient and water efficiency.” They’re working to improve water quality, soil health, biodiversity and climate resilience through grassland-based agriculture.
The recent meeting, held at White Oak Savanna near Dodgeville, was designed to serve as a collaborative exchange. Participants could converse with each other and talk with graduate students conducting research regarding soil carbon. They also could talk with a chef about how to optimize the flavors of grass-fed beef as well as cheese from grass-fed dairy cows.
Participants expressed their feelings about grasslands through art and the written word at a community “zine-making” station. Published by Grassland 2.0’s education and curriculum development team, “Gra-zine” is a mini magazine about grazing.
Randy Jackson is the principal investigator in Grassland 2.0. He’s a professor of grassland ecology in the UW-Department of Agronomy.
“We need to make changes,” he said. “That’s the ‘why’ of Grassland 2.0. We face existential crises in terms of resource degradation.”
Water quality as well as quantity is a problem. There are cases where people can’t swim in lakes or can’t fish in streams. Due to frequent flooding some communities have needed to relocate, he said.
“Biodiversity is plummeting because we have simplified our cropping system,” he said.
Climate change exacerbates resource degradation and reduces biodiversity. And social inequality is increased by those problems, he said.
“We need to work on policies to change the system,” he said. “Grassland 2.0 is meant to address those issues. We need to plant a flag on transformative change across entire landscapes.”
The program is committed to a holistic approach; it’s not just solely focused on single issues like carbon building or water quality. It’s also committed to community-building, he said.
“Solutions emerge in communities where people develop solutions themselves,” he said. “We’re coming at it from the bottom up. Then we can change the narrative from the top down to address the ‘yea, buts.’”
Through meetings plus the establishment of learning hubs, Grassland 2.0 is expanding opportunities to have conversations about what grassland-based agriculture could look like, he said.
The group currently has five learning hubs.
• Cloverbelt is located in the north-central part of Wisconsin.
• Driftless is comprised of most of Wisconsin’s Driftless Area region.
• Ridge & Valley is the area around the Kickapoo River in Wisconsin.
• A fourth hub for northeastern Wisconsin is being discussed.
• An Illinois hub is in the east-central area.
• A Minnesota hub is in the north-central region.
The learning hubs are locally organized; they engage leaders and social networks in the areas to encourage communication and learning between stakeholders.
John Strauser coordinates the learning hubs; he’s a grassland and perennial-agriculture outreach specialist with the UW-Division of Extension. The hubs, he said, are being developed to have place-based conversations.
“We’re not telling farmers what to do,” he said. “We want to learn from them about their area’s current state of affairs. That will help better inform us as a collective team – with local partners – to drive change in the grand landscape.”
One of Grassland 2.0’s missions is to identify strategies for creating change in local landscapes, farming and the food system.
“We’re going through a collaborative landscape-design process in each hub that identifies what’s possible, and explores barriers and opportunities that influence capacity for change,” Grassland 2.0 states on its website. “One outcome of the process will be a local plan the community can use to guide their progress toward a shared future.”
The group has developed decision-support tools that farmers and others can use to evaluate “what-if” scenarios of management and land-use. Visit grasslandag.org for more information.
The project is based at UW-Madison. It’s supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.