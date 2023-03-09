Even though roundworms are too small to be seen, they can pose major problems in corn, soybean, peanut and other crops. Roundworms are known as plant-parasitic nematodes and can cause $173 billion in crop losses worldwide each year.
Yield as well as quality losses can occur even though chemical controls, resistant cultivars and other methods are available to farmers. So a team of U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service scientists and university researchers examined the basic biology of the nematodes and, more specifically, their genes for reproducing.
The furtive nature of the millimeter-long pests and peculiarities of their lifecycle evaded advanced-technology tools that the scientists had planned to use. So the researchers found a "work-around" in the form of electroporation. It involves immersing nematodes in a plexi-glass chamber with a buffer solution and pulsing it with small jolts of electricity.
That stuns the creatures and temporarily opens pores in their bodies through which the solution's chief "active ingredient" can enter. The ingredient was comprised of bits of genetic material called NanoLuc luciferase messenger ribonucleic acid – mRNA.
Luciferase is an enzyme that oxidizes a compound called luciferin. It produces a type of light called bioluminescence, such as that emitted by fireflies. The scientists retooled a luciferase-coding sequence taken from a bioluminescent deep-sea shrimp and electroporated it into the nematodes.
"Nematodes have primitive nervous systems," said Leslie Domier, a retired plant pathologist from the Agricultural Research Service’s Soybean/Maize Germplasm, Pathology, and Genetics Research unit in Urbana, Illinois. "When they were electroporated, they were immobilized for as much as an hour, but then recovered and behaved normally."
Scientists then harvested the nematodes so that the contents of their cells, including luciferase, could be blended into a mixture called a "homogenate." The homogenate was then mixed with a luciferin-like chemical called furamazine and bioluminescence was achieved.
The scientists used biochemical assays and sensitive light-detecting equipment to gauge the strength of the homogenate's bioluminescence and determine how well their experiments had worked. The scientists have successfully electroporated luciferase mRNA into soybean cyst nematodes and root-knot nematodes as well as Caenorhabditis elegans, a species that doesn't require a host in which to reproduce.
The approach provides opportunities to introduce other synthetic mRNAs into nematodes to reveal how they change and where, as well as when the nematode's own genes are activated in cells, said Glen Hartman, another plant pathologist – Agricultural Research Service retired – on the research team.
There also may be pest-control applications. For example electroporation could offer a way to raise laboratory colonies of soybean cyst nematodes that carry pieces of genetic code whose sole purpose is to skew the ratio of male to female offspring. In theory releasing the laboratory-reared nematodes to mate with those in the wild would eventually cause a generational population crash.
Domier said, "We hypothesized that if we could interfere with the sex determination in nematodes, we could reduce nematode populations below crop-damaging thresholds.”
That could reduce the need for chemical controls or help prolong the effectiveness of elite, resistant cultivars favored by growers, among other potential benefits.
The study was published in Molecular & Biochemical Parasitology. Visit sciencedirect.com and search for “luciferase mRNA” for more information.