Biosensors shine gene editing

Detecting activity of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – gene-editing tools with the naked eye and an ultraviolet flashlight is now possible. Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrated real-time detection tools in plants and anticipate their use in animals, bacteria and fungi. The tools may have diverse applications for biotechnology, biosecurity, bioenergy and agriculture.
Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats technologies have become the primary tools of bioengineering. And new versions are in development.
Identifying whether an organism has been modified by the technology previously was a complex, time-consuming process, according to Paul Abraham, a bioanalytical chemist and head of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Secure Ecosystem Engineering and Design Science Focus Area.
“To be successful, you would need to know what the genome looked like before it was rewritten,” he said.
The researchers developed a tool that capitalizes on the way clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats technology works. It triggers the technology to reveal itself.
In normal conditions the gene-editing technology works by connecting with a short ribonucleic acid – RNA – sequence, known as the guide RNA, as it leads clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats to a matching deoxyribonucleic-acid – DNA – sequence.
When the target DNA is found the gene-editing technology modifies the DNA by acting as molecular scissors to cut through one or both strands of DNA, depending on the type of technology in use.
Abraham likens their method to an alarm system with two components – a biosensor guide RNA that redirects the gene-editing activity and a reporter protein that flags the activity. Researchers encode the two components into an organism’s DNA to enable the monitoring system.
With the self-detect system in place, the biosensor guide RNA intercepts clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats technology. That prevents it from connecting with its original gene target and redirecting the technology to a specific DNA sequence that encodes for a nonfunctioning green fluorescent protein.
When the technology edits the sequence, it flips a switch that produces functioning green fluorescent protein. That creates a green glow signaling clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats presence.
Because a microscope is required to see the glow from the green fluorescent protein, the researchers replaced the protein with a similar reporter protein, called eYGFPuv. The latter is visible in the type of ultraviolet light commonly known as a black light.
Visit youtu.be and search for "Biosensors detect CRISPR activity" to watch a video about how the biosensors work.
