Biosolid treatments investigated

The impact of current biosolid-treatment methods used by wastewater-treatment facilities on a variety of pollutants in soil, water and plants is being studied by a research team led by Michigan State University. Some crop growers use biosolids as a soil amendment to provide plant nutrients and improve soil health. But there’s increasing concern that they inadvertently introduce to the environment harmful chemicals such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, pharmaceuticals and personal-care products.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in particular, have become a concern. That has resulted in an increased emphasis on research from government agencies and scientists. To that end Michigan State has created the Center for PFAS Research, which brings together scientists from across the university to quantify and communicate risks and mitigate the impact of the substances.
“Human activities are causing more of the chemicals to reach municipal-water resource-recovery facilities, which are currently ineffective at removing PFAS,” said Hui Li, a professor in the department of plant, soil and microbial sciences at Michigan State. “We’re trying to build on our understanding of the issue to inform possible treatment methods in the future, potential risks associated with land application of biosolids in soils, and plant accumulation of the chemicals.”
The research team was awarded about $2 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Great Lakes Water Authority and Colorado-based organizations Brown and Caldwell, Progressive Farms and South Platte Renew.
With the new funding the scientists will monitor current biosolid-treatment processes for concentration and leaching of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and pharmaceuticals and personal-care products. Through field and laboratory experiments, the researchers will look to fill knowledge gaps in the fate, transportation, occurrence and plant uptake of the substances.
The data collection is expected to help in the development of models that quantify exposure risk to humans, which will be shared with communities and agencies responsible for biosolid treatment. Visit canr.msu.edu/pfas-research for more information.
Cameron Rudolph is a communications manager at the Michigan State University-College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.