Brazil could intensify production

Developing countries face a challenge that pits economic growth against environmental protection. As they expand agricultural production, they often convert forest into cropland and pasture. But the large-scale removal of trees weakens the world’s ability to prevent further climate deterioration and biodiversity loss.
Brazil is a key example. The country is home to the world’s largest area of rainforest – about 1.2 million square miles, an area more than 16 times the size of Nebraska. The Amazon contains large tracts of rainforests that, when converted to agriculture, release a huge amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. That exacerbates climate change.
Increasing agricultural production is a national priority for Brazil, the world’s largest soybean exporter. Agricultural encroachment since the 1990s has eroded major areas of the country’s rainforest. The Amazon basin between 2015 and 2019 accounted for a third of the land converted for soybean expansion.
A newly released four-year study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its research partners in Brazil identifies a path forward that would enable Brazil to strengthen its agricultural sector while also safeguarding the rainforest. The scientists’ recommendations have broad applicability to other developing countries facing similar challenges.
“In the current context of greater grain prices and food-supply disruptions, we believe there’s a critical need for major crop-producing countries to reassess their potential to produce more on existing cropland,” the study’s authors wrote. “Without an emphasis on intensifying crop production within the existing agricultural area, coupled with strong institutions and policies that prevent deforestation in frontier agricultural areas, it would be difficult to protect the last bastions of forests and biodiversity on the planet while being sensitive to the economic aspirations of countries to develop.”
Moratoria and incentives since 2000 have been used to slow deforestation in Brazil. But sharply increased commodity prices and political pressure to quickly recover from the combined impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have exposed the Amazonian rainforest to heightened threat. If current trends continue Brazil will convert about 57 million acres to soybean production in the next 15 years. About one-fourth of the expansion would occur in environmentally fragile lands such as rainforest and savanna.
But prohibiting cropland expansion would cost Brazil an estimated $447 billion in lost economic opportunity through 2035.
The study led by Patricio Grassini, an associate professor of agronomy at the University of Nebraska, shows how it could be possible for Brazil to expand agricultural production without converting more rainforest and savanna to crops. With a carefully managed strategy to intensify production on existing acres, the country could increase annual soybean output by 36 percent by 2035 while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 58 percent compared to current trends. Grassini and his co-authors describe a three-pronged “intensification” strategy.
• significantly increasing soybean crop yields;
• growing a second crop of corn-on-soybean fields in certain areas; and
• raising more cattle on smaller pastures to free more land for soybeans
Brazil’s tropical and subtropical climates make it possible to cultivate two crops on the same land during the growing season in most regions, Grassini said.
“And livestock production is huge in Brazil,” he said, “Our study shows there’s big opportunity for Brazil to increase livestock-based production systems and, by doing so, free some of the area currently used for livestock production and use that land for producing more soybeans.”
Modeling for the project indicates that by 2035, the strategy could boost Brazil’s soybean production by 36 percent. At the same time Brazil could “eliminate deforestation completely and essentially reduce the amount of carbon-dioxide equivalents released into the atmosphere, helping to mitigate climate change,” Grassini said.
“This approach strengthens agriculture while protecting fragile ecosystems that are important from a perspective of climate-change mitigation as well as biodiversity conservation,” he said.
To determine how much yield could be improved on existing Brazilian farm ground, the researchers examined soybean production in four key regions. The Pampa and the Atlantic Forest regions along the Atlantic coast, where soybean cultivation has been underway for about 50 years, and the Amazon and the Cerrado regions in Brazil’s interior, where soybean production began after the turn of the 21st century.
The analysis involved the use of the Global Yield Gap Atlas previously developed by Grassini and colleagues at Nebraska. The atlas is a database covering more than 15 major food crops across more than 75 countries.
“By showing it’s possible to produce more on existing agricultural land, the research study is bringing solutions to the table and can have a massive impact to help Brazil produce more while protecting the environment,” the authors wrote.
Success on the dual goal of agricultural intensification and protecting the forest will require strong institutions, proper policy and enforcement to ensure productivity gains effectively translate into forest preservation. Still, the intensification approach can help achieve a reasonable balance between crop production and the protection of fragile ecosystems, Grassini said.
Grassini’s team calculated three scenarios in the four key regions.
- business as usual, where existing trends would continue
- no cropland expansion, where additional land conversion would be prohibited
- intensification, where steps would be taken to increase yields, encourage second cropping and concentrate cattle production.
The intensification strategy would enable Brazil to realize 85 percent of the projected gross income from soybean and second-crop maize, compared to current trends, while reducing global climate warming by 58 percent, Grassini said.
The study recently was published in the journal Nature Sustainability. Visit nature.com and search for “Grassini” for more information.