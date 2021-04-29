Breeding contributes to sustainability

Since the domestication of food crops, humans have been plant breeders. They’ve continuously collected and selected for better seeds.
Progressively improved seeds are the foundation for meeting the needs of growing populations for a safe, reliable and sustainable food supply. Current plant breeding is a scientific discipline with ever-evolving plant-breeding innovations that can be used to more efficiently improve seeds.
Agricultural production faces a number of global challenges.
- The food system shows a fundamental imbalance. While 10 percent of the global population suffers from hunger and 2 billion people suffer from micronutrient deficiency, 2 billion people suffer from obesity. The growing world population requires a significant increase in food production as well as a more-equal distribution of food supplies.
- Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme events that have an adverse effect on agricultural production.
- The agricultural sector faces increased social and political pressure to minimize its impact on environment, climate and biodiversity.
The European Union and the United States together represent about half the world's seed market. They're homes to a leading and integrated plant-breeding industry. They're at the forefront of the dialogue on how plant-breeding innovation can help solve agricultural-production challenges.
That’s why the American Seed Trade Association and Euroseeds supported the Institute on Science for Global Policy in organizing an online conference in November 2020. The conference engaged scientific, technological, private-sector, governmental and public-advocacy communities involved in food and agricultural systems from the European Union and the United States. The stakeholders reached consensus on key priority issues and areas of action that will be essential going forward.
- There was joint acknowledgement of the need for a systematic approach to sustainable production that’s responsive and adaptable to local conditions. Different production approaches and breeding tools are all needed to meet diverse consumer preferences and localized environmental challenges. The most recent and advanced breeding methods and tools should be affordable and accessible to plant scientists and breeders to integrate them into local production systems.
- There needs to be a shared vision of the importance of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the need for consensus on the effective use of plant-breeding innovation in that effort. Credible scientific information can be the foundation of convergent policy decisions and practical actions. Commonality of purpose and common understanding on how plant-breeding innovation can be used to support a sustainable food and agricultural system is important in facilitating progress toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.
- There needs to be common recognition to continuing science-based open discussion and dialogue with a broad range of stakeholders. The plant-breeding industry should continue fostering an open, continued and inclusive dialogue on the issue, spanning both sides of the Atlantic and involving all interested parties. The objective is to enhance mutual understanding of the nuanced realities of food production and efficiency in diverse agricultural systems, to appreciate consumer attitudes about the use of new technologies, and seek opportunities for demand-driven technology development through the food and agricultural value chain.
- There needs to be a collective desire to optimize the role of plant breeding to efficiently and expeditiously provide new products to support sustainability in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Plant breeders, researchers, farmers and others involved in the food-supply chain should engage in broad dialogue based on scientific evidence. They should focus on breeding and farming systems rather than specific breeding methods, and how they can contribute to sustainability goals.
The American Seed Trade Association and Euroseeds will continue to collaborate on advancing the role of plant breeding and plant-breeding innovation in achieving a shared commitment to a more-sustainable food and agricultural system.
Visit scienceforglobalpolicy.org and betterseed.org and www.euroseeds.eu for more information.