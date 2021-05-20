Bring mellowness, health to soil

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. – A group of farmers in Jefferson County has met for its first field day. As the name implies, Jefferson County Soil Builders is a group interested in improving soil health. The field day was held in the town of Milford, featuring soil pits as well as discussions about conservation-tillage practices and cover crops.
Dean Weichman, who farms near Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, is heading the producer-led group of about 15 farmers. The next step for the group is to incorporate, he said.
“We also plan to add more members interested in learning about good agronomic practices,” he said.
He’s has been no-tilling for about 30 years. He farms about 330 acres; he’s jokingly said he no-tills because he’s lazy.
“You don’t have to pick rocks,” he said.
But he has seen advantages.
“And after five years of no-till I could see the soil becoming more mellow,” he said.
Weichman retired from dairy farming a few years ago; he’s now focused on corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. He started planting cover crops about four years ago. He has the most experience with growing cereal rye, but said he’d like to plant more-diverse cover-crop species.
Patricia Cicero, director of the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, said her department is committed to helping Jefferson County Soil Builders with its needs. That includes sharing the group’s efforts with other farmers, cooperatives, crop consultants and the public. And if the Soil Builders group decides to seek funding, her department can help apply for grants. The department also can serve as a fiscal agent for the group.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provides funding to producer-led groups that are working toward reducing nonpoint-source pollution. More than 30 producer-led groups to date have participated in the department’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program. The program’s goal is to improve Wisconsin’s soil and water quality by supporting the conservation and educational efforts of producer-led groups. Twenty-seven groups in 2020 were awarded a total of $750,000.
Tony Peirick is president of the Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil Healthy Water, which was formed in 2017. The group has been active in improving soil and water health through the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and residue management. Peirick attended the Jefferson County field day.
“These events need to happen,” he said. “For more farmers to adopt no-till and cover-crop practices, they need to see how other farmers make it work.”
The Jefferson field day featured soil pits that demonstrate how no-till practices and cover crops improve water infiltration deep in the soil as well as break up soil compaction. Farmers who have implemented no-till and cover crops showed equipment and spoke about their experiences.
Public field days show how farmers can collaborate with community organizations to improve water quality. Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil Healthy Water, for example, has worked with lake associations on various efforts. The Lake Sinissippi Improvement District, to which other area lake associations belong, has provided funding to help the Dodge County farmers with their conservation efforts.
Jefferson County Soil Builders may follow a similar model. Nathan Pyles, a director with the Rock Lake Improvement Association in Jefferson County, attended the group’s field day. He helped with registration so host farmers could focus on sharing conservation-tillage and cover-crop experiences.
Visit facebook.com/jeffersoncountysoilbuilders and datcp.wi.gov -- search for "producer led" -- for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.