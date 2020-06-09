Bt corn is known for its ability to fight insect pests. But it also could have potential benefits for the safety of human food and animal feed. Michigan State University researchers are investigating the corn’s potential ability to reduce aflatoxin, which is produced by corn mold that can adversely affect the liver. Bt corn has been genetically modified to produce insecticidal proteins that occur naturally in Bacillus thuringiensis.
“We haven’t really known whether there's an impact of Bt corn in reducing aflatoxin; previous field studies haven’t come to a strong conclusion,” said Felicia Wu, a professor in the departments of food science and human nutrition and agricultural, food and resource economics at Michigan State.
Wu and David Hennessy, a professor in the agricultural, food and resource economics department, will review aflatoxin-related crop-insurance claims filed by corn growers. They will use data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency. They’ll study whether there are fewer aflatoxin-related claims where Bt corn is planted.
“If we do find that Bt corn reduces aflatoxin – even controlling for climate variables and grower practices – then we can say 'there's a benefit of Bt corn that typically doesn't enter policy decision-making,'” Wu said.
Aflatoxin is produced by Aspergillus fungi, which typically thrive in warmer climates such as those of sub-Saharan Africa, South America, and parts of Central America and Asia. Aflatoxin isn’t as common in the United States, but has a presence in southern states. It hasn’t been a major issue in Corn Belt states, except in summers when there’s significant drought and unusually high temperatures.
That might not be the case in the future. As climate changes aflatoxin issues – and potential health risks – might move further north, Hennessy said. There is a known positive correlation between aflatoxin levels and liver disease in both humans and animals. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates aflatoxin increased levels in U.S. corn could mean feed sold has aflatoxin levels approaching maximum tolerable limits. Per the USDA the standard maximum tolerable limit of aflatoxin in corn varies based on how it’s used.
- For human consumption, feed for dairy animals and immature animals, and when the destination is unknown – 20 parts per billion
- For breeding beef cattle, swine or mature poultry – 100 parts per billion
- For finishing swine 100 pounds or greater – 200 parts per billion
- For finishing beef cattle – 300 parts per billion
In a previous study Wu found aflatoxin stunts animal growth, which could affect producers who use corn in their animal feed. Corn also is a common ingredient in pet food. Visit pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and search for "Aflatoxin: A 50-year Odyssey" and ers.usda.gov and search for "Mycotoxin Hazards and Regulations" for more information.