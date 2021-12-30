Calumet County group shares successes, failures

HILBERT, Wis. — Collaborating with other farmers and learning from one another about the successes and failures of conservation practices is helping Kurt Schneider feel more confident about trying new practices on his dairy farm.
Schneider farms 2,000 acres of mostly corn and alfalfa. He has a 1,500-head dairy operation, and owns and operates a custom manure-hauling business. He began exploring minimum tillage, no tillage and the use of cover crops about three years ago. He credits his farm’s soil health to the practices he has been implementing.
“We haven’t had a bad trial yet,” Schneider said. “The more we do this, the more we’ll continue to do it because we’re seeing so many benefits.”
Schneider is a member of the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, a producer-led conservation group in Calumet County with 10 farmer-members. The two-year-old group represents 8,037 acres, 11,830 dairy animals and 240 beef animals. It collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders.
Members in 2020 incorporated split-nitrogen applications on 5,290 acres. They reduced-tillage planting on 2,118 acres and planted 1,827 acres to cover crops. They also used low-disturbance manure injection on 1,500 acres and practices no-till planting on 460 acres to reduce the risk of runoff into waterways.
Schneider primarily plants cereal rye. He’s in the process of adding more cover crops to his operation each year.
His main challenge is implementing manure into the cover-crop cycle and finding a way to uniformly apply manure throughout the year. He said he hopes to learn from other conservation groups and farmers about how using cover crops can help resolve his challenges.
“Since being a member of the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, I continue to learn from other groups and farmers about water quality and soil conservation,” he said. “I’ve learned if you fail once with cover crops, keep doing it because it has so many benefits. But it takes time to see the results.”
Education is a primary goal of the Calumet County alliance and other similar groups. Another goal is to communicate information to the non-agricultural community, said John Schwarz, president of the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance. Members are encouraged to try new conservation practices on their farms as well as engage with people who aren’t farmers.
“We’re working to send a message to the non-farm community that we’re trying,” Schwarz said. “We’re trying new conservation practices, talking about our successes and failures, and sharing that information with the public.”
Members of the group regularly practice conservation techniques such as soil sampling, plant-tissue sampling, nutrient-management planning and planting harvestable buffer strips. They’re also determining how to make the practices financially sustainable through increased productivity.
“Our incentives are helping and that’s a big draw for some members,” Schwarz said. “And we’re working to promote the use of cover crops, inter-seeding and reduced tillage.”
Schwarz said he’s working with the group’s members to build the membership base while considering new practices and communicating the benefits of agricultural conservation. Like Schneider he knows sharing information to learn what works and doesn’t work locally is a major part of the group’s success.
“My message is always to get involved,” Schwarz said. “The dues you pay are nothing for what you’ll gain.”
The Calumet County Agriculture Stewardship Alliance is a nonprofit group of innovative farmers, committed community members and other professional partners dedicated to championing sustainable farming practices. The group receives support from members and partners, including agricultural and environmental organizations and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.
Visit facebook.com/CalumetCountyAgStewardshipAlliance for more information.