Cannabis can absorb heavy metals

Cannabis plants, which can become industrial hemp, medical marijuana and cannabidiol oil, can absorb heavy metals from the soil. That makes them useful for remediating contaminated sites. But it also may make cannabis dangerous for people who ingest it.
“The heavy-metal content of cannabis isn't regulated; therefore, consumers could unknowingly be exposed to toxic metals,” said Louis Bengyella, an assistant research professor of plant science at Pennsylvania State University.
“This is bad news for anyone who uses cannabis but is particularly problematic for cancer patients who use medical marijuana to treat nausea and pain associated with their treatments,” he said.
Compounding the problem is that some cannabis strains have been bred specifically to remove pollutants from soil, water or air, he said.
“If we use strains developed for phytoremediation without considering why they were developed in the first place, we may unknowingly expose consumers to heavy metals,” he said.
Bengyella and his colleagues conducted a meta-analysis of research studies on heavy-metal contamination in cannabis. They investigated information on the application of cannabis in phytoremediation, the fate of heavy metals in cannabis plants, the medical impact of heavy metals in cannabis, and agricultural strategies to mitigate heavy metal uptake.
Some cannabis strains are commonly used for phytoremediation because of their unique physical characteristics, such as long stem length, fast growth, greater root and leaf-surface area, photosynthetic activity, and dependence on relatively few nutrients for survival. The team also found that lead, cadmium and chromium, specifically, are capable of being transported and distributed through the stalk and into the plant’s leaves and flowers. The heavy metals then exit the plant through trichomes – hair-like structures located on the flowers.
“Trichomes are important because they store cannabidiol oil and the tetrahydrocannabinol desired by consumers,” Bengyella said.
The researchers then investigated the documented health effects of heavy metals. They found that heavy-metal contamination in cannabis can cause various health problems because heavy metals are rarely metabolized. They can accumulate in specific areas of the human body. The most common mechanism of heavy-metal toxicity in the human body is via the production of reactive oxygen species and free radicals. Those can damage enzymes, proteins, lipids and nucleic acids. They can cause cancer and neurological issues.
“Cannabis consumed in combustive form represents the greatest danger to human health because analysis of heavy metals in the smoke of cannabis revealed the presence of selenium, mercury, cadmium, lead, chromium, nickel and arsenic,” Bengyella said.
The researchers concluded that the application of agricultural best practices, such as choosing cannabis varieties that weren’t bred to better absorb heavy metals and choosing farmland free of heavy metals, can mitigate heavy-metal contamination. The team offered three recommendations for choosing farmland.
- avoid abandoned industrial sites
- perform air-quality analyses before establishing a farm
- conduct a soil pH test; pH can affect quantity of heavy metals that a plant absorbs
The analysis was published in “Toxin Reviews.” Visit tandfonline.com and search for “heavy contaminants in cannabis” for more information.
Sara LaJeunesse is a freelance science writer for Pennsylvania State University.