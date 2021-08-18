Carbon-sequestering practices analyzed

Editor's note: Several agricultural economists at Purdue University recently published a paper on the opportunities and challenges associated with sequestering carbon in soils, and questions farmers have about carbon-credit markets. This is the last of a two-part article on the subject. It addresses practices that sequester carbon. The accompanying sidebars address questions such as how farmers will be paid, contractual obligations and more.
Eligibility for soil-carbon programs requires farmers to implement practices that sequester carbon. Two of the most frequently discussed practices are no-till-conservation tillage and cover crops.
Transitioning from conventional tillage to no-till reduces the loss of soil carbon by multiple mechanisms. Tillage enhances microbial activity due to aeration and mixes fresh residue from the surface into more favorable decomposition conditions. But it also disrupts soil aggregates that protect soil organic carbon from decomposition. A meta-analysis on the efficacy of no-till farming for increasing soil carbon confirms that most corn-growing regions would have an increase in soil organic carbon when switching from conventional tillage to no-till.
Of the 396 million cropland acres in the United States, the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture reported that more than half are in no-till – 104 million acres or 26 percent – or other conservation-tillage practices – 98 million acres or 25 percent. See Figure 1.
Previous research has reported carbon-sequestration potential associated with no-till ranging from less than 0 metric ton per acre per year to more than 0.4 metric ton per acre per year, depending on climate and soil type. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service’s COMET-Planner tool reports expected carbon sequestration of 0.31 metric ton per acre per year for no-till and 0.20 ton per acre per for reduced tillage for most regions in the United States.
Assuming the sequestration rate, current no-till and conservation tillage on U.S. cropland sequesters 52 million metric tons of carbon per year. That’s equivalent to taking 11 million passenger vehicles off the road each year.
Putting all U.S. cropland acres into no-till would sequester 123 million metric tons of carbon per year or about 2 percent of all U.S. carbon-dioxide emissions in 2019, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Cover crops increase soil organic carbon by adding biomass carbon input, improving protection for soil organic carbon in the form of soil aggregation and decreasing carbon loss through soil erosion.
The 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture reported that cover crops have only been adopted on about 4 percent – 15 million acres – of U.S. cropland acres. See Figure 2.
Previous research has shown cover crops to have carbon-sequestration potential ranging from 0.04 metric ton per acre per year to 0.4 metric ton per acre per year. That depends on biomass amount, years in cover crops, and initial soil-carbon levels. The COMET-Planner tool reports expected carbon sequestration of 0.37 metric ton per acre per year for cover crops for most regions in the United States.
Assuming that sequestration rate, current cover-crop adoption sequesters 5.5 million metric tons of carbon per year. Planting all U.S. cropland with cover crops would sequester 147 million metric tons of carbon, or the equivalent of 3 percent of 2019 carbon-dioxide emissions in the United States.
The accompanying sidebars address four of the most frequently asked questions by producers about soil-carbon markets. A random sample of 1,201 U.S. commercial-scale agricultural producers were asked about their awareness of and participation in soil-carbon markets as part of the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer’s February, March and April 2021 surveys. See Figure 3. An additional question was posed to survey respondents in the March and April 2021 surveys asking them about factors inhibiting their participation in soil-carbon markets. See Figure 4.
To watch a webinar recording on carbon markets visit purdue.ag/webinar062421 for more information.
Nathanael Thompson is an assistant professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University. He collaborated on the paper with Megan Hughes, Eugene Nuworsu, Carson Reeling, Shalamar Armstrong, James Mintert, Michael Langemeier, Nathan DeLay, and Kenneth Foster.