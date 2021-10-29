Carefully time manure, anhydrous applications

With increasing fertilizer prices and concerns about possible shortages, it pays to time applications of anhydrous ammonia and manure well. When the value is extreme, the focus on management is even more important. Anhydrous costs are reported to have increased to $850 or more per ton.
Using typical swine finishing manure nutrient concentrations and fertilizer prices from this past year, the fertilizer value of manure was about $35 per one thousand gallons. Currently with MAP, Potash, and Ammonia prices that are increasing to nearly twice as much as this past year, the value of manure is as high as $65 per one thousand gallons.
Application of liquid manure and anhydrous ammonia should wait until soil temperatures are 50 degrees Fahrenheit and cooling. That usually occurs in early November. Although there was a recent cool-down from unseasonably warm temperatures, forecasts aren’t indicating that the 50 degrees goal will occur any earlier than normal. Warmer soils will drive nitrogen conversion and increase the risk of nitrogen loss. The warm weather has kept soil temperatures warm across the state. Anhydrous and manure applications made in 60 to 70 degree soils are undoubtedly risky and could easily lead to significant losses of nitrogen. For manure, the nitrogen value accounts for upward of half of that $292 per acre manure fertilizer value.
Applying anhydrous ammonia or manure when the soil temperature is warmer than 50 degrees can be a problem, even with a nitrification inhibitor. Ammonium in the soil does not leach with excess water moving through the soil profile, but nitrate does. Although it seems dry now, that leaching risk, and loss of useable nitrogen, occurs in most springs. The rate that the ammonium from the anhydrous application, or the ammonium in swine manure -- about 80 percent of that total nitrogen -- moves to the nitrate form of nitrogen does not actually stop until there are soil temperatures at the freezing point. The rate of movement to nitrate at 50 degrees is about 20 percent of the maximum rate, still not fully stopped, but greatly reduced. The rate is about 50 percent of maximum at 60 degrees and jumps to 70 percent at 65 degrees.
Nitrification, the movement of ammonium to nitrate, is carried out by microbes. Banded anhydrous does kill those microbes and slows the process where it is at a high concentration. However the recovery of that microbe population and resumption of nitrification occurs faster when the soils are warmer. That would be true for nitrification inhibitors, also. Manure applications do not have the concentrated band of ammonium temporarily slowing the microbial activity.
It makes clear economic sense to delay manure application until the soils are cool in the fall.
Recent Iowa State University research trials found a four-year average of 38 bushel per acre corn yield reduction when manure was applied after soybean harvest early in the fall when soils were still warm, compared to waiting for soils to be 50 degrees and cooling. With $5 per bushel corn prices and high fertilizer costs, it pays especially well this year to delay fall application until the soils are cool -- potentially in the neighborhood of $190 per acre more in yield and a nitrogen fertilizer cost savings of $142 per acre -- again with a 4,500 gallons per acre application rate.
Applying manure in the fall, especially when applied before the soils are cool, creates risk of nitrogen loss. Iowa State University research shows that planting a fall cover crop can reduce nitrogen loss from early fall applied manure, highlighting the importance of using cover crops when application timing is earlier than ideal.
It also makes economic sense to increase the number of gallons applied in the spring, up to a point that is feasible. The same study also found a 28 bushel per acre corn yield benefit to applying in the spring, compared to the late fall application into cool soils. To get the most value out of the phosphorus in the manure, prioritize fields with lower soil test phosphorus for manure application.
Lastly don’t forget about equipment maintenance.
Equipment calibration and maintenance are also critical for getting the most value from manure nutrients. Research at Iowa State University found that there can be a drastic amount of variation in manure application uniformity across the toolbar due to neglected maintenance issues. Air vents on the manifold can accumulate manure and plug as the manure dries out. Vents should be checked prior to application and cleaned as needed. Eliminating hose loops and fixing crimped hoses will also help improve uniformity across the toolbar. Check for issues by putting several hundred gallons of water in the tank and starting the pump with the injectors out of the ground. Flow should be relatively uniform across the injection toolbar.