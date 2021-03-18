Caterpillar saliva silences plant defenses

Like a scene from a horror movie, tomato fruitworm caterpillars silence their food plants’ cries for help as they devour their leaves. That finding may yield insights into the abilities of crop plants to withstand additional stressors, according to a research team led by Pennsylvania State University.
“We’ve discovered a new strategy whereby an insect uses saliva to inhibit the release of airborne plant defenses through direct manipulation of plant stomata,” said Gary Felton, a professor and head of the entomology department at Penn State.
The researchers studied glucose oxidase in the saliva of tomato fruitworm caterpillars and its effect on plant stomata and plant-defensive emissions called herbivore-induced plant volatiles.
“Herbivore-induced plant volatiles are thought to help protect plants from insects by attracting natural enemies of those herbivores,” Felton said. “They also alert neighboring plants to the presence of herbivores. Stomatal closure has the potential to alter interactions across the plant community.”
The researchers used the genome-editing technique – clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-Cas9 – to produce caterpillars that lack the glucose oxidase enzyme. In separate glass chambers fitted with filter traps to collect the herbivore-induced plant volatiles, they allowed the caterpillars with the non-functional enzyme – as well as non-manipulated caterpillars – to feed for three hours on tomato, soybean and cotton plants.
To examine the stomatal response to glucose oxidase the team examined the plant leaves under a microscope and measured the size of the stomatal openings. Then they extracted the volatile compounds from the filter traps and used gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify and quantify the plant volatiles.
The researchers found that glucose oxidase secreted onto leaves by the caterpillar causes stomatal closure in tomato plants within five minutes, and in both tomato and soybean plants for at least 48 hours.
They also found that the enzyme inhibits the emission of several plant volatiles during feeding such as (Z)-3-hexenol, (Z)-jasmone and (Z)-3-hexenyl acetate. Those are airborne signals in plant defenses. The researchers didn’t find an effect of glucose oxidase on the cotton plants. That suggests that the impacts of the enzyme on stomatal conductance is species dependent, according to the researchers.
“Stomata detect and respond to environmental stressors, and also play a central role in plant growth,” Felton said. “Because they play an important role in regulating leaf temperature and leaf water content, our findings suggest that the control of stomatal opening by an insect could impact the plant’s response to elevated temperatures and water deficiency.”
The study recently was published in “New Phytologist.” Visit nph.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Silencing the alarm" for more information.
Sara LaJeunesse is a senior research writer at Pennsylvania State University.