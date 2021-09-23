Center launched to communicate with plants

The Center for Research on Programmable Plant Systems recently was launched to develop tools to “listen and talk to plants” and their associated organisms. The center is a partnership between the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, Cornell University, the Boyce Thompson Institute and the University of Arizona
“The center will create systems where plants communicate their hidden biology to sensors, optimizing plant growth to the local environment,” said Steve Moose, principal investigator and a genomics professor in the department of crop sciences at Illinois. “This ‘internet of living things’ will enable breakthrough discoveries, offer new educational opportunities, and open transformative opportunities for productive, sustainable and profitable management of crops.”
As an example of what’s possible, scientists at the center could deploy armies of autonomous rovers to monitor and modify crop growth in real time. Researchers created leaf sensors to report on belowground processes in roots. The combination of machine and living sensors will enable new ways of decoding the ‘language’ of plants, allowing researchers to teach them how to better manage environmental challenges.
“We’re working to program a circuit that responds to low-nitrogen stress, where plant growth rate is slowed to give farmers more time to apply fertilizer during the window that’s the most efficient for increasing yield,” Moose said.
The University of Illinois scientists have collaborated for years with partner institutions to conceptualize the future of digital agriculture and bring it into reality. For example researchers at the Illinois Center for Digital Agriculture and Cornell University’s Initiative for Digital Agriculture jointly proposed the first internet of living things for agriculture. That laid the foundation for the new center.
New tools are needed to make crops productive, flexible and sustainable enough to feed a growing global population in a changing climate, the scientists said. Many tools in development – such as biotransducers small enough to fit between soil particles, dexterous and autonomous field robots, field-applied gene-editing nanoparticles and more – have been studied in the proof-of-concept phase. They’re ready to be scaled.
“One of the most exciting goals of the center is to apply recent advances in sensing and data analytics to understand the rules of life, where plants have much to teach us,” Moose said. “What we learn will bring a stronger biological dimension to the next phase of digital agriculture.”
The center also will foster innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education through programs that involve students at all levels. Each partner institution will share courses in digital-agriculture topics. The center also is expected to engage professionals in digital agriculture at any career stage, and learn how the public views innovations in the emerging technology area.
The Center for Research on Programmable Plant Systems is one of the National Science Foundation's Science and Technology Centers. The program supports innovative, complex research and education projects that focus on new scientific paradigms through transformative technologies. The foundation funded just six science and technology centers in 2021. The Center for Research on Programmable Plant Systems is the first to focus on plant biology and digital agriculture. The National Science Foundation recently invested $25 million to launch the center. Visit nsf.gov for more information.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. The Department of Crop Sciences is in that college. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.