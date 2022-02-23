Century-apart storms dump ice, snow

We figure we have more than 30 inches of new snow here along the Lake Superior South Shore, as of Tuesday afternoon Feb. 22. It’s fairly heavy so it should have a good moisture content, which is needed very much in drought-stricken northern Wisconsin. There are reports of more snow west of Washburn, Wisconsin, on the elevated parts of the Bayfield Peninsula. At print time it’s still snowing and blowing. We could have another foot or so by midnight Feb. 22. The lights have been flickering but there are no power outages so far.
In the afternoon of Feb. 22, at print time, we still have heavy snow, freezing fog and wind. It's like existing within a large snow globe. This is the second 24-hour period of the storm. Emergency broadcasts still indicate U.S. Highway 2 between Wisconsin Highway 112 and Wisconsin Highway 137 west of Ashland are closed due to the snow and wind, making the stretch of road along Lake Superior impassable. Though other roads in the area are passable, travel is being discouraged due to the dangerous conditions. Wind and snow is causing near-whiteout conditions in many areas.
This is the single most significant precipitation amount some parts of Wisconsin's Lake Superior shore have seen since the blizzards of late 2019. Schools remain closed.
In spite of recent cold weather and snowstorms, Lake Superior remains mostly open with ice covering only about 40 percent of its surface area. In Wisconsin the ice road between Bayfield and LaPointe on Madeline Island in Lake Superior has only been open occasionally to automobile traffic, with the Ice Angel ice boat running across the ice daily for public transit.
The storm is eerily similar to the storm of a century ago. Weather.gov says, "The storm of Feb. 22, 1922, still stands as one of the worst ice storms ever experienced in Wisconsin. Ice accumulations of 1-2 inches, with a few reports of 4 inches, built up on trees, poles and wires. Property damage was a staggering $10 million in Wisconsin. Additional ice damage was reported in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, but newspaper accounts were rather sketchy on the extent of the damage.
"Light rain and freezing rain began falling across the Upper Mississippi River Valley during the afternoon of Feb. 21, 1922. The precipitation intensity increased during the overnight and continued into the evening of Feb. 22 as a surface low-pressure system moved northeast from eastern Kansas to southern Lower Michigan by the morning of Feb. 23. There were even reports of an occasional thunderstorm across the region. Precipitation amounts were generally in the 1-3-inch range; however there were a few isolated reports of more than 4 inches in central Wisconsin.
"In the following locations Feb. 22, 1922, stands as the wettest February day on record.
- Fayette, Iowa – 2.42 inches
- Winona, Minnesota – 1.65 inches
- Wisconsin locations:
- Hillsboro – 3 inches
- Hatfield – 1.45 inches
- La Crosse – 2.05 inches
- Mather – 1.56 inches
- Neillsville – 1.78 inches
- Richland Center – 1.80 inches
"According to the February 1922 Monthly Weather Review, a mixture of rain, sleet and freezing rain fell across the southern two tiers of counties in Wisconsin. Further north, a mixture of freezing rain and sleet was seen north and west of a line from Prairie du Chien to Sheboygan, and south of a line from Lake City, Minnesota, to Green Bay. Ice accumulations of 1-2 inches were common in that area. Meanwhile the remainder of Wisconsin saw a mix of sleet and heavy snow. Snowfall totals of as much as 3 feet were reported from Eau Claire to Green Bay.
"In Wisconsin the heavy ice accumulation brought down 15,000-20,000 communication poles. That resulted in interruptions of power, telegraph and phone service from two to 15 days. In addition to the poles, there was considerable damage to timber, shade and fruit trees. Ice accumulation on train tracks accounted for 10 train wrecks as locomotives and cars slid off their tracks. Minor flooding was reported in La Crosse, Sheboygan, Darlington, Fond du Lac and a suburb in Milwaukee. The flooding caused considerable inconvenience, but little monetary loss. Fortunately only two deaths were attributed to this storm."
