ALMOND, Wis. – The Waupaca River Watershed consists of almost 300 square miles in Portage and Waupaca counties in Wisconsin; a small part extends into Waushara County in central Wisconsin. The Tomorrow River runs its course through the area; when it enters Waupaca County its name changes to the Waupaca River.
Half the area of the Waupaca River watershed is reserved for agricultural use, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Farmers for Tomorrow is a group of farmers in the watershed whose mission is to develop practical solutions for water-quality problems associated with agricultural runoff.
Ben Turzinski and his father, also named Ben Turzinski but called B.J. Turzinski, have a cash-crop and canning-produce farm in the sandy soils of eastern Portage County near Almond, Wisconsin. The father-son team recently hosted a Farmers for Tomorrow field day.
“Our goal is to increase organic matter in our sandy soils,” Ben Turzinski told guests as they stood in a diverse cover crop that was planted in a field that had been harvested as winter rye in August. “This field hasn’t been worked since the spring of 2018. There’s 13 different species growing in this mix. I no-tilled the mixture into a 10-inch stubble after the rye was combined.”
He farms in a conventional-tillage area so his practices are somewhat out of the norm, he said. The cover mixture averaged knee-high in September. The plan is to leave the mixture through the winter and no-till a crop, possibly corn, into the residual next spring.
One of the components of the seed mix was tillage radishes, which the Turzinskis have had success with in the past. The senior Turzinski pointed to a corn field next to the cover-crop mixture.
“That’s one of our fields most prone to compaction,” B.J. Turzinski said. “A few years ago we tried tillage radishes and are really happy with what we’re seeing. You can go into that cornfield and find holes in the ground as big as your thumb from when we no-tilled the radishes into it.”
The Turzinskis farm a total of 1,500 acres; 95 percent is under irrigation.
“We’ve got soils that are so sandy that crops begin wilting five minutes after the irrigation goes through,” Ben Turzinski said. “My goal in growing cover crops is to help keep nutrients and water in place by increasing organic matter.”
The goal of maintaining a healthy water supply in the Tomorrow River-Waupaca River watershed is helped by grant money provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Producer-led Watershed Protection program. The program’s mission is to improve Wisconsin’s soil and water quality by supporting and advancing producer-led conservation solutions. The program encourages increased ground practices and farmer participation in the efforts.
The Turzinski father-son duo said conversion to cover-cropping is a learning process. Soil temperatures and field conditions play a big role in no-tillage cropping.
B.J. Turzinski related an experience of a no-tilled corn stand that struggled due to cold soil temperatures.
“Soil that’s been worked is warmer than undisturbed ground,” he said. “We had some seed that cold-shocked and it hurt the population.”
They considered re-planting but chose not to – and were fortunate the crop recovered reasonably.
“It will be a learning experience when we look at the harvest maps this fall,” he said.
The Turzinskis used a no-till planter for snap beans into growing oats.
“We harvested stones right after frost-out and pulverized the ground with the rock rake,” B.J. Turzinski said. “Then we planted oats and later planted snap beans into the growing oats. It worked well. We had a field in the same time frame that we planted conventionally and the no-till was equal if not better in yield.”
The field day included an open discussion about the practical aspects of using no-tillage practices and cover crops. Wis. Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-71-Stevens Point, is currently the vice-chair for the Speaker’s Task force on Water Quality.
“I’m inspired by this gathering,” she said. “It’s great to hear farmers discussing solutions to water-quality problems.”
The sandy soils of eastern Portage County represent a unique and challenging environment for the use of no-till farming practices and cover-crop use. The Farmers of Tomorrow represents a grass-roots movement of farmers prepared to meet the challenge of making clean water a reality in an area prone to agricultural runoff. It can be a learning process but the end result will benefit both farmers and non-farming residents in the watershed.
Visit www.facebook.com/FarmersForTomorrow for more information.