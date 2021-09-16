Chemistry or magic, result's treasure

RED CLIFF, Wis. – In ancient times alchemists claimed they could transform straw and dross into gold. They claimed they did it through a combination of science and magic. Those alchemists never did produce any real gold. But there is an alchemist turning dross into gold in far-northern Wisconsin – using chemistry and magic. The gold he makes is very real.
Curt Basina paused before a day of distilling in Red Cliff.
“I am a member of the Red Cliff Band (of Lake Superior Chippewa) as is my wife, Linda,” he said. “Together we own Copper Crow Distillery. I spent a career in the State Highway Patrol. My dad was an educator at Washburn High School and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. My dad started a gas station when he retired.
“When I retired he got me to run the gas station and eventually take it over. We sold it to the Tribe a couple of years ago and started this distillery. From a business standpoint I have always been interested in the alchemy and science behind distillation. Nobody was really doing it in the greater Bayfield area. I saw opportunity and jumped in with both feet. It has worked quite well.”
Miskwaabekong – Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – lands are on the northernmost tip of Wisconsin along Lake Superior.
“This is the first Native American-owned distillery in the nation,” Basina said. “One of our vodkas is from wheat. We get the bulk of our grain products from Brice Industries in Chilton, Wisconsin. We also distill vodka and gin from whey. We get our whey from Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Our apple brandy comes from fresh-pressed apple cider from here (on the Bayfield Peninsula). We have a number of spirits maturing in barrels.
“We sell our spirits in Wisconsin through a distributer, Capitol-Husting out of Milwaukee. We also sell from here in our distillery tasting room. Though our spirits aren’t in every venue, we are represented throughout the state. Local retailers and restaurants carry our spirits too. If you want our spirits, you come to Wisconsin.”
In distilling a lot depends on water.
“In Kentucky they have good water,” he said. “Our water is different. It is Lake Superior aquifer water. It is filtered through stone. It is very clean. Very cold. And it’s very good. In our spirits the connection to this place is the water. The Tribes are very connected to water – water purity and water resources and the protection of water. Water is life.”
Basina said he enjoys distilling.
“I think it’s the alchemy, being able to take a product and change it into another product,” he said. “Take the whey we get from Burnett Dairy; generally whey is an animal feed or a waste product. In some places it is spread on fields. I take a waste product and change it into a value-added product.
“I went to a course at the Spirits Institute of Puget Sound. The instructor pulled me aside and said, ‘Curt, you’re from Wisconsin, the Dairy State. You have to look at doing something from dairy.’ He said to look specifically at whey. That is where our whey spirits came from. There are very few people in the world using whey to make spirits. It involves a fair amount of math and science. We found a way to do it. We teamed up with the University of Wisconsin to help us more-efficiently ferment the product. Our gin made from whey has won an award. People say they are not gin drinkers. They try ours and often leave with a bottle.”
To purify spirits a distiller separates impurities and a volume of liquid from a batch of what is being distilled. The process is called making a cut.
“The reason our spirits are so clean and so artisanal is that we make extremely heavy cuts,” Basina said. “We do a methanol cut and then stripping runs that go through the still again. Then we do additional cuts. I keep only the really, really good stuff. Then we filter it. Many distillers make cuts based on temperature and alcohol content. I make our cuts using smell and taste.”
Walking with Basina within his distillery, one has the impression the place is a combination scientific laboratory and art studio. And one has the impression that Basina is part scientist, but mostly a gifted artist.
Visiting Copper Crow Distillery is an experience that has been thoughtfully designed by Curt and Linda Basina.
Curt Basina said, “People can expect beautiful surroundings; we are in a pine forest with a Lake Superior breeze. Our cocktails are incredible. You can expect to be served by fine people. We hand select our people and we treat them very well. They enjoy coming to work, and that makes a difference. If people enjoy what they do it enhances the whole experience.”
Why Copper Crow?
“Copper is used in distilling,” he said. “It removes impurities. It transfers heat. It is native to this area and was an important trade item between Native Americans and Europeans. And I used to be a cop. Our building resembles a crow. Crows are unbelievably smart. They take care of family. There is a lot of Native American lore and relationships between Natives and the crow.”
The rich subtle character of the spirits are enriched by the subtle touches of the distiller. Music permeates spirits aging for years in casks. Casks are stored where the Lake Superior breezes influence temperature.
Cold clean water. Sunlight filtered through pine boughs. Every bottle corked and labeled by hand. Happy people sharing spirits that are not a product, but an artistic creation. Each subtle detail enhances the spirits and the experience one has at Copper Crow.
To experience alchemy along Lake Superior come visit Curt and Linda Basina at Copper Crow Distillery on Wisconsin Highway 13 in Red Cliff. Visit www.coppercrowdistillery.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.