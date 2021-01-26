Circadian timing may help improve crop protection

Crops have internal clocks that are important for their growth. Plants need light to power the photosynthesis that drives their growth. But there's only daylight for part of each 24-hour day. That means the life of plants is linked to daily changes in the environment.
Plant life has evolved circadian clocks to detect the time of day and anticipate regular changes in the environment. That leads to daily or circadian rhythms in the processes of plant cells. The circadian rhythms provide plants with considerable benefits. The circadian rhythms ready photosynthesis for the dawn and ensure plants don’t starve during the night when they can’t photosynthesize.
Changes in seasons also are important to plants. Flowering must occur during the season that’s best for pollination to occur, and for seeds or fruits to develop and mature.
Plants can use their circadian clock to measure changes in the season. It allows them to track seasonal changes in day length.
Circadian rhythms affect many responses of crops to their environments, such as changes in temperature and light conditions.
Farmers give crops the best growing conditions they can, such as providing nutrients and controlling pests and diseases.
Weeds can present a problem because they take up light, water and nutrients that the crop needs. Farmers use a variety of herbicides to prevent weed growth.
We wondered whether the circadian rhythms of plants might affect how they respond to herbicides. It seems plants can respond differently to herbicides depending on the time of day they’re sprayed.
We tested the idea in the laboratory, using a widely used herbicide. We found that circadian rhythms in plants caused them to be more sensitive to the herbicide at dawn than at dusk, with the cellular circadian clock responsible for the daily variation.
We also found that a smaller quantity of herbicide was needed at certain times of day to reduce plant growth compared to other times. That was caused by the plant’s circadian clock.
This was a laboratory study. When scaled, the study's findings could help farmers fine tune the quantity of herbicide they use to time of day. That could save time, money and reduce the quantity of chemicals entering the environments.
In medicine patients respond better to certain treatments when they’re given at certain times of day. Our research suggests that plants also respond differently to chemicals depending on the time of day they’re applied.
The new finding could form the basis for new types of precision agriculture, and potentially contribute to safer and more sustainable food production.
Antony Dodd is a group leader in genes in the environment at the John Innes Centre. His work focuses on circadian regulation and cell signaling in plants. Fiona Belbin is a postdoctoral research associate at Dartmouth College. She studies the relationship between the iron regulatory and circadian networks in plants.