Climate effect on runoff predicted

Atrazine’s ability to control weeds has made it a popular herbicide in the United States, where it helps maximize yields of corn and sorghum. But research shows it also can reduce plant diversity and disturb hormone production in wildlife and possibly humans.
In some cases the risks are literal examples of downstream effects. Precipitation and irrigation can transport atrazine across landscapes to rivers and other water bodies or plunge it downward into soil, sometimes into groundwater.
Mitigating those risks depends on knowing where atrazine will migrate, how far it will travel, and how much of it will accumulate. But predicting its fate has proven difficult, even before accounting for how climate will continue changing in the coming decades.
Yusong Li, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, led a study that approached the challenge with the help of supercomputers at the university. Informed by historical climate data from a cornfield-laden research site near Shelton, Nebraska, Li and her team ran a total of 2,000 simulations.
People are also reading…
One-hundred simulations for each of 20 different models projected the site’s climate in the years 2056 through 2059. The researchers also factored in projections of atrazine application and degradation, groundwater elevation and recharge, and other relevant variables.
The simulations projected the site’s average annual precipitation to increase 9 percent more than the historical average. But they also predicted that water lost to the atmosphere via evaporation and plant transpiration will increase by 19 percent. Consequently the researchers reported that the yearly recharge of groundwater – which ranged from about 60 millimeters to 200 millimeters a decade ago – could average just 1 millimeter to 60 millimeters between 2056 and 2059.
The expected increase in precipitation will likely increase the transport and accumulation of atrazine, the researchers found. Still the migration of atrazine plumes – pockets of elevated atrazine concentrations – seems to depend on precipitation patterns, requiring a year or two of reasonable rain followed by multiple years of heavy precipitation. In that worst-case scenario plumes could migrate as much as 16 feet downward in a three-year span, approaching the groundwater table in the process.
The team did conclude that climate variability will generally matter only if atrazine degrades slowly in soils or if those soils are poor at clinging to and absorbing the herbicide. Nebraska’s loamy soils tend to fare poorly in that regard.
Given the potential importance of atrazine-degradation rates, future research should investigate the factors that influence those rates, the researchers said. Incorporating other locales and soil types into simulations could yield insights across a broader swath of the Corn Belt. Visit engineering.unl.edu/civil for more information.
Scott Schrage is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.