Climate effects of grazing lands studied

The Great Plains is well known for its expansive grasslands. Huge tracts of prairie support livestock, especially cattle. Grasslands contribute to feeding people by feeding animals first. Like all types of agriculture, grazing has an environmental impact. Scientists, farmers, ranchers and consumers are increasingly working to balance food production and protecting the environment so it’s important to understand how one affects the other.
“Increases in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases affect climate around the world,” says Jean Steiner, who directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s grazing laboratory in Oklahoma. “Agricultural land exchanges greenhouse gases with the atmosphere. How we manage agriculture affects the amount of greenhouse-gas exchange.”
Steiner and her team are working to better understand the impacts of greenhouse emissions from grasslands. Their study was published in December 2021 in Agrosystems, Geosciences & Environment Journal, a publication of the American Society of Agronomy, and Crop Science Society of America.
People are also reading…
The researchers studied four pastures in Oklahoma. Three of the pastures were native prairies. One was a planted pasture comprised of a single species of Old World bluestem grass. Unlike the planted pasture, native prairies host many species and receive less fertilizer.
The researchers studied three greenhouse-gas sources – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. The team found that in Oklahoma’s hot, sub-humid area, all the sites emitted carbon dioxide. Plants absorb the gas when they’re growing. But during the rest of the year, enough carbon dioxide is released to make the grasslands net emitters.
As the climate becomes hotter and drier, maintaining a net uptake of carbon dioxide becomes more challenging. The biggest differences between sites came from nitrous oxide and methane.
“All sites emitted small amounts of nitrous oxide, and the non-native site, which received fertilizer application, emitted the largest amount of nitrous oxide,” Steiner said.
With nitrous oxide being 300 times stronger at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, the difference quickly accumulates.
The different grasslands also varied in their methane footprint.
“Soil organisms absorbed methane from the atmosphere at all sites, with the native sites absorbing more methane than the non-native site,” Steiner said.
Cattle also emit methane as they digest grass so it’s helpful that grasslands can absorb some of the methane back into the soil. In the future researchers will need to study how huge tracts of grasslands can offset methane from grazing animals.
The findings are a first step toward understanding the climate effects of grazing agriculture, which often receives less attention than cropland agriculture. The results could help farmers start to control emissions, especially as it relates to fertilizer and nitrous oxide or diversifying species in planted pastures.
“It’s important for producers to understand the impacts of land management on greenhouse gas emissions,” Steiner said. “The timing and formulation of fertilizer needs to be managed to minimize losses to atmosphere, both for environmental and economic reasons.”
Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Seasonal greenhouse gases fluxes from monoculture" for more information.