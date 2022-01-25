Climate-resilient wheat targeted

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are preparing wheat for future climate challenges. Their aim is to preempt a metabolic response of fusarium head blight-resistant wheat plants to elevated carbon-dioxide levels
In growth-chamber experiments the scientists subjected more than a dozen wheat varieties to a one-two punch of stressors. The first comes from exposure to carbon-dioxide levels of as much as 1,000 parts per million. That’s an atmospheric concentration of the greenhouse gas projected for the turn of the century, absent mitigation measures.
The other stressor is infection by Fusarium graminearum, which causes fusarium head blight. It can damage grain and contaminate it with mycotoxins.
Martha Vaughan, a supervisory molecular biologist, and William Hay, a plant physiologist, at the Agricultural Research Service's Mycotoxin Prevention and Applied Microbiology Research Unit in Peoria, Illinois, are leading the experiments.
Their aim is to preempt a worrisome metabolic response of fusarium head blight-resistant wheat plants to elevated carbon-dioxide levels. The build-up of starch and other carbohydrates corresponds to a decline in grain protein and minerals important to human health. Results from the experiments also suggest that the loss of the nutrients can increase the risk of mycotoxin contamination and threaten grain end-use quality. That can potentially deliver an economic hit to both growers and millers.
The scientists first compared “Alsen" – a hard red spring wheat that carries two commonly used genetic sources of blight resistance – to “Norm” – a good-yielding but susceptible wheat variety. Alsen suffered a greater loss in nutritional content than Norm, resulting in increased mycotoxin production by certain fusarium strains. In subsequent experiments, the researchers saw similar responses in an additional nine resistant and six susceptible varieties.
The results underscore a need for action on two key fronts. One is to evaluate the elevated carbon-dioxide responses of U.S. wheat varieties that share the same genetic sources of resistance to blight. Blight outbreaks are expected to worsen as climate-change conditions become more pronounced.
The second course of action is to scrutinize existing collections of wheat germplasm or wild relatives for traits that could be passed into affected varieties. That could help bolster their climate-resiliency, preserving desired grain nutrient levels and blight resistance.
The team is studying how the fungus behaves in wheat plants exposed to elevated carbon-dioxide levels. They’re studying the severity of blight and how production of mycotoxins depends on the fungal strain and wheat variety attacked.
They’re also studying why Alsen plants suffered a decline in oleic acid and linoleic-fatty acids, which contribute to resistance to blight and other fungal diseases.
The team's findings are expected to inform breeding efforts to improve wheat's climate resiliency. They also could help guide growers to adopt strategies that could offset wheat's metabolic responses to elevated carbon-dioxide levels and likelihood of mycotoxin contamination.
The researchers are working with a number of university wheat breeders to identify climate-resilient, fusarium head blight-resistant lines to address food safety and security issues. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.