Climate-resistant wheat targeted

Wheat products account for about 20 percent of what people worldwide eat every day. Wheat crops must adapt to new climate patterns to keep pace with demand. To meet new challenges and train a new generation of plant breeders, the University of California-Davis is leading a five-year research project to accelerate wheat breeding.
“Everything is changing so you need to be fast; you need to adapt fast,” said Jorge Dubcovsky, a plant sciences distinguished professor at UC-Davis who is leading the project.
The project was awarded a $15-million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. A consortium of 41 wheat breeders and researchers from 22 institutions in 20 states will be involved in the project. Researchers from Mexico and the United Kingdom also are participating.
The program involves on-the-ground research, identifying molecular markers, and data analysis from multiple institutions to determine genes that will help wheat crops mitigate the effects of climate change. That will be followed by plant breeding efforts.
About 60 percent of wheat varieties – generating about $4 billion in annual production – are developed by public breeding programs rather than private corporations. In many states wheat growers support basic breeding efforts at public institutions. The funding from the USDA is expected to lead to more coordinated research.
“The grant allows us to do breeding at a level that a good, modern company would do,” Dubcovsky said. “It’s essential to maintain modern and effective public-breeding programs in the United States.”
The consortium will bring together data and research from across institutions. That will allow for more expansive analysis while reducing redundancies, he said.
For example, Lucia Gutierrez, an associate professor of agronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will be contributing to the effort. At UW-Madison she focuses on breeding cereals for more sustainable agricultural systems. She works on the study of complex quantitative traits and the development, comparison and deployment of new methodologies for data analysis for plant breeding.
A team in Texas will analyze plant images taken from unmanned aerial vehicles at each institution to extract information about plant growth, water use, nitrogen levels and other data.
Data from those images will enable researchers to document plants throughout their life cycle and determine which plants fare better in certain conditions. Genotyping will help researchers obtain information about the wheat genome. The combination of the two types of data could speed breeding cycles, helping wheat crops adapt to a changing environment.
The project also will train 20 doctoral students in plant-breeding programs. They’ll participate in fieldwork. They'll also collect data from unmanned aerial vehicles and deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – samples. They will be trained how to integrate that information to accelerate wheat breeding. The students will participate in online and in-person workshops as well as educational events and national scientific conferences. Contact jdubcovsky@ucdavis.edu for more information.
Emily Dooley is a communications specialist at the University of California-Davis College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.