Climate-smart soybean practices tested

A multi-institutional team of researchers is launching an effort to provide small and underserved farmers resources to increase soybean production. The project, “Climate Resiliency for the Farm and Market Development: Economically Viable Low-Carbon and Climate-Smart Practices for Soybean Farms,” will examine biochar treatments focused on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in soybeans.
Biochar is a man-made charcoal material composed of agricultural wastes such as manure, crop residues and forage grasses. It can be used as sustainable fertilizer and to filter contaminants in wastewater and water. It also can help capture greenhouse and odorous gases such as carbon dioxide and ammonia.
Woo-Suk Chang, an associate professor of biology at the University of Texas-Arlington, will lead the project with co-principal investigator Eunsung Kan, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research biological engineer. Kan also holds appointments as a research associate professor at Tarleton State University.
“We’re glad to collaborate across institutions and states on this project and assess our unique types of biochar across multiple regions with distinct environmental conditions, soil types and management practices,” Kan said. “Biochar will be assessed as a cost-effective and sustainable solution to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions while increasing production potential in agricultural fields.”
The researchers will work with farmers to combine new techniques and pilot projects.
• Traditional and new forms of biochar – as a soil amendment, biochar’s surface area and porous structure have been shown to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions while enhancing water-holding capacity, water quality and soil health
• No-till agriculture – tillage can lead to soil degradation and nutrient losses on erodible soils or soils with excessive inclines. The researchers will incentivize farmers to convert to no-till planting to preserve below- and above-ground carbon storage
• Cover crops – researchers will investigate localized cover-crop strategies to show farmers the benefits of adopting climate-smart practices. They’ll use cover crop mixtures adapted to each location’s appropriate soil type and moisture profile
• Climate-smart soybean varieties – extensive field trials assessing the potential yield effects of climate-smart varieties will be conducted across multiple regions and environments
• Crop rotation – crop rotation can help achieve sustainable soil health, optimize biodiversity and prevent soil erosion. The researchers will develop and identify diversified crop-rotation methods, identify cover crops suitable for Texas, Arkansas and Missouri, and use climate-smart soybeans with the diversified crop rotation
• Bio-inoculants – with climate fluctuations such as drought resulting in negative impacts on nitrogen fixation, having drought-tolerant bioinoculants as part of a climate-smart commodity package will be a deterrent when such climate events occurs
Fourteen soybean producers from Texas, Arkansas and Missouri have agreed to participate in the climate-smart practices put forth by the research team. They’ve been selected based on conservation programs established by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Visit agrilife.org for more information.