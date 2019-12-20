A seed coating that supplies nutrients to a germinating plant could enable farmers to grow crops in otherwise unproductive soils. A team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology has coated seeds with silk. The silk has been treated with bacteria that naturally produce nitrogen fertilizer. Tests have shown the coated seeds can grow successfully in salty soils and on land currently considered unsuitable for agriculture.
The work expanded upon previous research where seeds were coated with silk to extend shelf life. In the process we discovered biofertilizers can be used to increase the amount of nutrients in soil. Those fertilizers use microbes that live symbiotically with certain plants. They convert nitrogen from the air into a form absorbed by the plants.
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria occur naturally in soils around the world, with different varieties found in different regions. But they’re difficult to preserve outside of their natural soil environment. Silk can preserve biological material so we tried it on rhizobacteria.
We used the bacteria in the seed coating. Once seeds were in the soil they would resuscitate. But bacteria weren’t preserved as well as expected.
Augustine Zvinavashe is a researcher in the advanced biopolymer laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He decided to add to the mix a kind of sugar known as trehalose. Some organisms use it to survive in areas with scarce water. The silk, bacteria and trehalose were suspended in water. We soaked the seeds in that solution for a few seconds to produce the coating.
The resulting plants, helped by the bacteria’s ongoing fertilizer production, were healthier than untreated seeds. The plants grew successfully in soil from fields that are unproductive for farming.
The coatings could be applied to the seeds by either dipping or spray-coating. Either process can be done at ordinary ambient temperature and pressure. The process is fast, easy and may be scalable to allow for larger farms and unskilled growers to use it.
The ordinary silk we used is water-soluble. As soon as it’s exposed to soil bacteria are released. But the coating provides enough protection and nutrients to allow seeds to germinate in soil with a salinity level that would ordinarily prevent their normal growth.
Rhizobacteria normally provide fertilizer to legume crops, which have been the focus of the research so far. But it may be possible to adapt them to work with other kinds of crops in our ongoing research.
There’s a big push to extend the use of rhizobacteria to non-legume crops. One way to accomplish that might be to modify the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – of the bacteria, plants or both. But that may not be necessary.
Our approach is almost agnostic to type of plant and bacteria. And it may be feasible to stabilize, encapsulate and deliver bacteria to the soil so it becomes more benign for germination of other kinds of plants. Even if limited to legume crops the method could still make a significant difference to regions with large areas of saline soil.
We’ll be working on developing new coatings that also could make plants more resistant to drought. The coatings would absorb water from the soil. Visit pnas.org and search for “seed coatings” for more information.