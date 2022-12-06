Cold science meets cranberry marsh

Nicole Hansen was kneeling in a cranberry bed in early-March 2017 while drilling into the soil to check frost amount in the ground. She had a difficult decision to make.
A multiday heat wave had hit in late February, melting much of the ice protecting her cranberry vines. Normally at that time of year the plants would be covered by a 1-foot-thick slab of ice, which would insulate vines from extreme cold and biting winds. But much of the ice had disappeared and a cold front was coming.
Hansen needed to determine what to do about the exposed vines. They were already carrying precious buds that would flower and turn into the year’s crop of berries.
“The biggest risk is when everything melts early,” said Hansen, a plant-health and operations manager at Cranberry Creek Cranberries near Necedah, Wisconsin.
Cranberries growers are again vulnerable in March and April. That's when they need to make decisions about flooding, she said.
For most of the year it’s clear what growers need to do. Guidelines for the growing season, developed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, list cold-temperature thresholds at which growers need to take action to protect delicate flowers and berries. In winter there’s a thick layer of protective ice over the vines.
But in late fall and early spring – when growers protect dormant vines by temporarily covering them in standing water known as “flooding” – there’s no data-based information about how much cold the vines can handle. That gap wasn’t a problem in the past but things have changed.
"Growers have had a system that has worked well so it’s fair to ask why I'm working on cold hardiness," said Amaya Atucha, an associate professor in the UW-Department of Horticulture and a UW-Division of Extension fruit-crop-production specialist. "The answer is climate change; winters are no longer as consistently cold as they had been."
She’s researching cold hardiness to help growers make better-informed decisions.
Cranberries are native to Wisconsin and have adapted to survive the state’s harsh winters. But they’re still a challenging crop to grow. Commercial operations need to protect and nurture the woody perennial plants to produce an abundant harvest. Cranberry plants are an evergreen shrub. Their leaves keep their color and functionality through more than one growing season.
“I don’t know of any other evergreen fruit crop that grows in a cold climate; that makes cranberries special,” Atucha said. “It also makes cold damage a year-round threat since growers can experience frost any time during the season.”
Atucha is a plant physiologist and the Gottschalk Chair for Cranberry Research; she started her cold-hardiness research with laboratory-based studies. She studied tissue responses to cold. She’s now preparing for field studies, the final steps that will enable her to develop a research-based computer model that growers can consult to make crop-protection decisions.
She will be able to conduct her experiments at the new Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station near Black River Falls, Wisconsin. The station, which started hosting research projects in 2021, is a public-private partnership between the Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, and UW–Madison.
The facility was built for researchers to continue their studies. It’s a place where grower challenges will be addressed and their questions will be answered – including those about cold tolerance.
People are also reading…
“In retrospect we should have flooded (that spring of 2017) and we didn’t, so we had injury to the plants,” Hansen said. “Growers need good research about what’s actually happening to the plants from a physiological standpoint and what temperature tolerances they have. We need that information so we can take the actions needed to keep plants healthy and to ensure crop potential is being maintained at the highest level.
“Research is the key to helping us be sustainable long-term and to understand best management practices. I want to understand how to treat everything around me the way it should be treated – whether that’s the plant, the soil, the water (or) everything.”
The sustainability theme also encompasses Atucha’s cold-hardiness research, which at its core is about conserving resources.
“When you have to be flooding repeatedly, the amount of water that needs to be moved on the entire property is huge,” she said. “The amount of time and energy needed to pump that water also is huge.”
When water freezes it forms crystals that grow.
“Those crystals are just like little knives,” she said. “They can penetrate inside the plant tissue, rupturing it. When the plant thaws all the contents inside of those cells leak out and the tissue dies because it can’t recover.”
Fortunately plants have strategies for surviving frigid temperatures. That’s what Atucha first sought to discover when she launched her cold-hardiness research program.
Her research question was, “How does cranberry protect itself, especially its buds, from cold?” The goal was to leverage the answer to provide guidance for growers. A series of experiments revealed the plant’s approach – a phenomenon called freeze-induced dehydration. To withstand extremely cold temperatures, cranberry buds dehydrate. The less water the tissues have, the colder their freezing point.
One of the key experiments involved looking inside the plant, taking a special imaging approach. That was no easy feat considering a cranberry plant’s buds are smaller than a grain of rice.
“To see the freezing events in an intact bud, we needed to use a technology that provides a different contrast for water and ice,” said Camilo Villouta, who conducted the experiments as a doctoral student in Atucha’s laboratory. “We found a small-animal imaging center in the UW-Carbone Cancer Center. They had an MRI for rats, with a tiny opening.”
Villouta partnered with the Fab Lab at the Morgridge Institute for Research to develop a device that could fit inside the mini-magnetic-resonance-imaging device and keep plant samples frozen without damaging the machine. The device needed to have a circulating system of coolant, he said. The team eventually perfected the device and published a technical paper on its fabrication.
A series of studies funded by the USDA, the Cranberry Institute, Ocean Spray and the Wisconsin Cranberry Board showed that a plant’s cold hardiness from fall to spring follows a "U" shape. After fall harvest, the plants are sensitive to cold. As they dehydrate through fall, they become more cold-hardy. As they begin to rehydrate in spring the plants slowly turn sensitive again.
Atucha received a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant to build a cold-hardiness-prediction model. It will use local weather data to forecast the cold hardiness of the buds.
So when growers ask her whether they should flood, she will be able to recommend that they run the model. The model will take into account the temperatures that cranberry vines have experienced at the grower’s location, Atucha said.
Field studies for her new project will test how much cold the plants can take in the late fall and early spring before they need to be protected by flooding. The studies also will test how long beds can remain flooded before the flooding causes plant damage.
“This is an example of a project where we really had to start from the basement, building basic knowledge about the plants to understand how weather impacts them,” Atucha said. “The model is something that’s been a dream of mine because it’s a tool I can give the growers.”
Nicole Miller is the news manager in the office of external relations for the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison, Wisconsin.