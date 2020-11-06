An artificial-intelligence tool for identifying bees has created quite a buzz. A Kansas State University entomologist is using computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence, to identify bee species in images. He has collected more than 90,000 images from existing science databases and from people who have submitted images to an online library.
The bees are photographed at all angles, different body positions, lighting, and background context. A variety of images is needed to make accurate predictions.
“Bees can be difficult to identify without specialized training,” said Brian Spiesman, an assistant professor in the entomology department at Kansas State. “Even experts have trouble with some bee groups. Identification for bee research is costly and time consuming, which slows the pace of research.”
Spiesman has launched a website, BeeMachine.AI, to help track bee-population trends around the world. Thus far he has focused on bumblebees, of which there are 45 species in North America. Nine are rare or aren’t represented by enough images to include in the artificial-intelligence models. There are 250 bumblebee species in the world, he said.
Eventually BeeMachine will move beyond bumblebees to help identify about 4,000 bee species in North America and 20,000 species worldwide. Given the large number of species and the wide areas over which they forage, new technology – such as artificial intelligence – is needed to automate the process of identifying and tracking at-risk populations, determine the cause for declines, and provide science-based conservation measures, Spiesman said.
He and his team will work to expand the number of bee species that the model can identify. They plan to place the model with cameras that can be deployed in fields to automate data collection on a large scale.
“That will allow us to track population trends, study plant-pollinator interactions, and gain a better understanding of pollinator ecology and response to such things as habitat loss and climate change," he said. “Native bees are critical to our natural environment and much of the food we eat. We know relatively little about population trends in most of the 20,000 bee species in the world, but evidence suggests that many species are in decline.”
BeeMachine.ai offers a web app that can be accessed from any home computer. A mobile app will be available soon.
“People won't need to know much about bees to use the app,” Spiesman said. “It will provide information about the species and let users know if what they're observing is really a bee or one of the many convincing mimics like a hover fly."
Visit beemachine.ai for more information.