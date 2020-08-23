CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – Tammy Lindsay was a 4-H member in her youth and she continues to be involved with 4-H as a parent. One of the benefits of 4-H is that it teaches members and volunteers to work as a team, she said. She applies her teamwork skills in her career as a conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
A native of Wausau, Wisconsin, Lindsay was involved with both 4-H and FFA. After high school she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She served an internship at the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Minnesota in her junior year of college. She served a summer internship in Foley, Minnesota. During winter break and while still in college – to finish required hours for the agency’s program – she worked the USDA office in Farmington, Minnesota.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science in 1999 she worked full-time for a year as a soil conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Lewiston, Minnesota. She was later transferred to the agency’s office in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, where she continued working as a soil conservationist.
Then a tri-county soil-conservationist position in Wisconsin became available in November 2000. She applied for the job and began serving farmers and other landowners in Clark, Marathon and Wood counties. In 2003 she became a district conservationist, working from the Chippewa Falls Service Center.
“I enjoy working with farmers and helping them develop solutions,” she said. “I like the field work and seeing things right in front of me.”
She uses her scientific training and knowledge of USDA’s conservation programs to help farmers and other landowners.
Steve Siverling of Bloomer, Wisconsin, is now retired from farming. But his son, Jared Siverling, continues to run the family’s dairy farm – milking more than 50 cows and managing more than 60 head of young stock. The family grazes cattle on about 60 acres. Steve Siverling began rotational grazing about 15 years ago. Through the years he and his son have worked with Lindsay as well as with Sarah Raith, a soil conservationist who also works from the Chippewa Falls office. They’ve collaborated on a variety of conservation practices. They’ve developed a watering system for cattle on pasture. They’ve planted trees and cover crops, and have established plots to attract wildlife and pollinators.
“Tammy would always find something within the guidance of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and help it fit our farm,” Steve Siverling said. “She has a great ability to listen and select something that would make life a bit easier and help the environment too.”
Lindsay said, “It’s rewarding to see farmers adopt conservation practices and take pride in what they’ve accomplished.”
She helps farmers apply for grants through USDA’s conservation programs. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2010 recognized her and two other district conservationists for their work in helping farmers enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program. That year Lindsay, Mark Biel of Pierce County and Barry Bubolz of Shawano County were responsible for enrolling the most Wisconsin farmers in the program. The three conservationists were responsible for more than a quarter of the program’s contracts in the state.
Part of Lindsay’s job also is training new staff as well as interns. Her advice to young people interested in a career in conservation is to explore internships in their freshman or sophomore year of college.
“There’s a lot of experience that can be gained in different offices,” she said. “Explore other opportunities too, such as county land- and water-conservation departments or Pheasants Forever. That experience can help make you be more competitive when applying for jobs.”
Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.