Conservation practices protect family farm

MT. CALVARY, Wisconsin – Farming the same area of land for more than 140 years, Mark Loehr and his family know how important it is to keep the soil healthy. That's why they've tested and implemented new conservation practices.
In 2017 he was approached by another local farmer, Craig Goeser, to help create a group where neighbors could share ideas about conservation practices. Along with a few others they created Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, a producer-led watershed-protection group.
Loehr and his brother, Joe Loehr, jointly own Loehr Dairy in eastern Fond du Lac County. They milk 500 cows and farm about 1,000 acres. They started planting rye after corn-silage harvest because they wanted to grow more feed for their heifers. Since then and with the help of Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, Loehr has introduced additional conservation practices.
“The farmer-led group enables us to share different ideas and experiences with other farmers,” Mark Loehr said. “When it’s time to make decisions on practices, we have a bank of knowledge from other members to draw from.”
Loehr in 2017 started experimenting with intercropping corn silage and soybeans. He learned the importance of spacing corn and soybeans. He drilled in soybeans between 30-inch rows of corn. The practice resulted in more feed for the dairy herd and it helped improve the farm’s soil, he said.
“We realized rather quickly that having soybeans between the corn allowed us to travel through the fields much easier,” he said. “We had wet years in 2018 and 2019. The acres where we had the two crops together were less messy. We made fewer ruts and harvesting was much easier -- that’s why you try something new.”
The producer-led group’s 31 members represent 23,100 acres and about 12,150 dairy cows and beef cattle. The group collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders to promote and implement innovative farming practices.
In 2021 members planted 7,288 acres of cover crops and 15,100 acres using strip-till and no-till practices. Total conservation practices increased by 13 percent from the previous year. Members increased their use of cover crops by 150 percent from 2018 to 2021. They also increased no-till practices by four times the amount of acres. Some members have incorporated multiple practices on the same fields.
The farmers last year potentially prevented an estimated 25,415 pounds of phosphorus from leaving the fields. They decreased sediment erosion by 8,900 tons and reduced carbon-dioxide equivalents by 8,185 tons, according to an analysis shared by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and The Nature Conservancy.
For comparison, a mid-sized dump truck can carry 10 tons of sediment. One pound of phosphorus in a lake or stream has the potential to cause the growth of as much as 500 pounds of algae, which can degrade water quality. The tons of carbon-dioxide reduced by the Sheboygan River group equal the greenhouse-gas emissions from 1,764 cars driven for a year.
The modeling-based analysis calculated an estimate of the potential impact of cover crops, strip-till and no-till compared to more conventional methods typical to the area.
Loehr said he’s impressed with the increased adoption of conservation practices.
“We have young families, and we feel it’s important to provide our community with the healthiest foods they can get,” he said. “By implementing these practices, we feel we’re protecting our family and the entire watershed.”
Steve Richter, director of agriculture strategies for The Nature Conservancy works with Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers to introduce new ideas and provide support. He sees how farmers are learning from each other and gaining confidence across the watershed.
“There’s great interest among the group’s farmers in practices that improve soil health and increase productivity,” he said. “They’re making the practices more accessible to others by sharing lessons learned.”
Visit srpfarmers.com and farmersforsustainablefood.com for more information.