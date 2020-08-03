Making good conservation decisions to keep the farm productive and regenerative for future generations is a top priority at Plum Pride Holsteins LLC. Marv Biese of Greenleaf, Wisconsin, owns and operates the second-generation family dairy farm with his wife, Patty, and their children – Katie, 17, Kyle, 15, and Kevin, 13. The Bieses are assisted by a small staff.
Marv Biese was raised on the family farm. He started farming with his family in 1991 and in 1999 managed the farm full time. The Bieses own about 500 acres and rent an additional 600 acres. All of the land is planted to forages to feed the cows.
The Bieses milk 500 cows and raise their own heifers on a newly implemented rotational-grazing system. They added the grazing system because certain areas of the farm didn’t lend themselves well to crop production, he said.
“Before we started installing conservation practices we had vast amounts of gullies and erosion because the land is very hilly,” he said. “Ditches were continually washing out. Dealing with them was hard on our equipment. I wanted to alleviate issues with the gullies, washouts and some of the ditches and ravines.”
The Biese family already had experience partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. From 2003 to 2011 the Bieses developed a nutrient-management plan, and implemented pest-management practices and residue management.
The family partnered again with the agency from 2012 to 2017. They applied for Environmental Quality Incentives Program assistance to close an aged waste facility as well as to implement critical-area planting and heavy-use area protection. They installed roof runoff structures and underground outlets, and added grassed waterways, mulching and a stream crossing. They also began using cover crops.
When Marv Biese assumed ownership of the farm he said he wanted to add even more conservation practices to his family’s longstanding conservation efforts. In 2019 he began working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Outagamie County Land Conservation to implement a managed-grazing system.
“I had worked with both agencies in the past,” he said. “Hearing about the benefits of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, I knew I wanted to apply. We were in the Dakotas a few years ago and saw vast grazing areas. It was inspiring how farmers there used certain areas of their land that weren’t prime for cropping.”
Biese partnered with the agencies to develop a conservation plan and obtain financial assistance through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. His application was accepted and 60 acres of his farm was converted from cropland into the managed-rotational grazing system.
“We completed a forest and biomass planting using a multi-species pasture-seed mix on the contracted acres,” he said. “We also installed fencing.”
He seeded the gullies and buffer areas, which have helped to prevent erosion. And he added a livestock-watering pipeline and two watering stations.
“We graze only pregnant heifers on the pastured areas,” he said. “They’re on pasture three to four months. Moving the cattle is time efficient. When I drop the fence, they just move to the next area in about five minutes. I like that I can graze heifers myself and keep a close eye on them. It’s expensive to have someone else raise them. The practices we implemented are working really well with our farm goals.”
With today’s large equipment and his small hillsides and fields, he said he couldn’t maneuver equipment into certain areas very well.
“With large equipment I can pull into a 100-acre field and chop it in an hour or two,” he said. “But small, half-acre fields can still take 45 minutes. Rotational grazing is a better way to utilize my smaller fields.”
Adam Abel, a soil conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said, “There are time savings in moving cattle compared to feeding hay and silage. And there are various environmental benefits such as increased soil health, reduced soil erosion, and decreased use of pesticides and fertilizers. There are wildlife advantages for grassland birds, pollinators, and other species seeking nesting habitat.”
Biese also was able to install trails and two stream crossings through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
“The stream is now protected instead of us sinking into the banks when we need to cross with equipment” he said. “Heifers cross the stream to graze. The first time we brought them across the new crossing they were hesitant, but now they walk right across.”
Through a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant Ozaukee County Land Conservation signed a memo of understanding with the land conservation departments in Brown County and Calumet County.
Jeremy Freund, project coordinator for the Ozaukee County department, said, “We’ve partnered to share resources across county lines; it’s really nice to have a group of such talented people working together to complete conservation projects like this.”
Wes Kotila, engineering technician with Ozaukee County Land Conservation, said, “We seeded the streambanks with the goal of helping stabilize the stream; the surrounding woods had many waist deep gullies. The Natural Resources Conservation Service developed a forest-management plan and we were able to repair areas and hopefully will do more tree planting soon.”
The goal of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is to decrease the phosphorus and sediment to the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.
Biese plans to continue trying different multi-species cover crops and no-till. He’s also enrolling in the Natural Resources Conservation Service's Conservation Stewardship Program. Through that program he’s using drift-reducing nozzles, low pressures, reduced boom height and adjuvants to reduce pesticide drift.
He’s using global-positioning system technology for a more targeted spray application. He splits nitrogen applications and conducts plant-tissue tests to improve nitrogen management. He’s also harvesting hay in a manner that allows wildlife to flush and escape. The farm is extending existing filter strips to protect water quality and wildlife habitat.
“Conservation is very important to me,” he said. “I want to sustain or improve our natural resources for generations to come. I want to keep this land healthy for my kids; they help on the farm and really love it. They’re starting to find their niches and different things they like to do on the farm.”