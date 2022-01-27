Conservation programs expanded

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering new and expanded climate-smart agricultural opportunities. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new Environmental Quality Incentive Program Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program. The improvements are part of a broad effort to support climate-smart agriculture.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service also is forming a new partnership with Farmers for Soil Health. That’s an initiative of the United Soybean Board, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Pork Board. Other partners are the National Association of Conservation Districts, the Soil Health Institute, and The Sustainability Consortium.
Farmers for Soil Health works to advance use of soil-health practices on corn and soybean farms. The initiative has a goal of increasing the number of corn and soybean acres using cover crops to 30 million acres by 2030. More than 15 million acres were planted to cover crops in 2017, according to 2017 Census of Agriculture data.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is investing $38 million through the new targeted Cover Crop Initiative in 11 states to help agricultural producers mitigate climate change through widespread adoption of cover crops. Those states are Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and South Dakota. States were selected for the initial pilot based on their demonstrated demand for additional support for the cover-crop practice. Enrollment dates will be determined at the state-level. Applications will be selected for funding by Feb. 11.
The initiative is aimed at improving soil health through a targeted and streamlined application and contract-approval process. The Natural Resources Conservation Service will continue to build on the framework and streamlined application process to support farmers and ranchers. The agency in fiscal year 2021 provided technical and financial assistance to help producers plant 2.3 million acres of cover crops through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Through Conservation Incentive Contracts the Natural Resources Conservation Service works with producers to strengthen the quality and condition of natural resources on their operations. That involves using management practices such as irrigation-water management, drainage-water management, feed management, and residue and tillage management that target degraded soil and water quality as well as available water and soil erosion.
The contracts offer producers annual incentive payments to implement practices as well as conservation-evaluation and monitoring activities to help manage, maintain and improve priority natural resource concerns within state areas and build on existing conservation efforts.
The Conservation Stewardship Program has been updated to allow an agricultural producer to immediately re-enroll in the program following an unfunded application to renew an existing contract. Previously if a program participant didn’t re-enroll the year their contract expired, they were ineligible for the program for two years.
The ineligibility was imposed on program participants even if their failure to sign a renewal contract was due to the unavailability of funds. USDA is now waiving the two-year ineligibility restriction for all Conservation Stewardship Program applications.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts applications for conservation programs year-round. But producers and landowners should apply by state-specific, signup dates to be considered for each year’s funding. Visit farmers.gov and search for “local service center” and nrcs.usda.gov and search for “conservation incentive contracts” for more information.