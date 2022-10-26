Consider anhydrous safety now

Many farmers and applicators will soon apply anhydrous ammonia after harvest. Even with a rush against time and the weather, safety should never be compromised. Recent accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is providing tips to farmers and applicators so they can safely apply anhydrous ammonia.
• Always wear appropriate goggles and gloves. Never wear contact lenses.
• Be sure to have a clean adequate emergency water supply of at least five gallons.
• Exercise caution when making connections and disconnections as if lines contain anhydrous ammonia.
People are also reading…
• Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines or transferring anhydrous ammonia. Also, close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines, and be sure to handle hose end valves by the valve body.
• Position equipment away and downwind from homes, people and livestock.
• Safety is also key to those maintaining anhydrous ammonia equipment. Never assume anhydrous ammonia lines are empty, always wear proper protective equipment, and have access to safety water.
When towing a nurse tank down the road, drive sensibly. Do not go any faster than 30 miles per hour, display a slow-moving vehicle emblem visible from the rear, and be sure the tank is secured to the tractor or truck with two separate independent chains that supplement the hitch pin or clip.
As a reminder, fall application of anhydrous ammonia should happen after average soil temperatures reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler to help prevent nitrogen loss, protect water quality and ensure more nitrogen will be available for next season’s crop. Visit youtube.com and search for "pressure actuated bypass" to watch a video showing the procedure for testing the pressure-actuated bypass system, for determining the safety and efficiency of the pump transfer system. The bypass system must be inspected and tested at least once annually.
Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/nh3 for more information. Visit agweather.cals.wisc.edu for Wisconsin soil temperatures.