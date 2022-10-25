Consider fire prevention during harvest

Much of the Midwest is currently abnormally dry or in some state of drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. As dry field conditions persist, the potential for combine and field fires this fall continues to be a problem. Low relative humidity levels and high winds further amplify the risk of fires. All it takes is a single high-temperature source in the engine area or an overheated bearing to ignite dry plant material.
During harvest periods with increased fire potential, fires cause millions of dollars in property damage, including loss of machinery, crops and time. Injuries to farm workers and firefighters are also an unfortunate outcome in some instances.
Modern high-productivity combines are powerful machines, which means they can produce excessive amounts of heat. Fire cannot start without heat and fuel. While heat cannot be removed from the engine, hydraulics and other hard-working systems, the fuel source can be removed by keeping the combine clean.
Follow prevention tips for a safe harvest.
• Keep the machine clean, particularly around the engine and engine compartment. Use a high pressure washer or compressed air to remove caked-on oil, grease and crop residue.
• Check coolant and oil levels daily.
• Check the pressurized oil supply line to the turbocharger for wear areas that rub and may start an oil leak.
• Frequently blow leaves, chaff and plant material from the engine area with compressed air or a portable leaf blower. Doing that one final time at night is better than in the morning when dew may make it more difficult to blow residue off.
• Remove plant materials wrapped on or near bearings, belts or other moving parts.
• Examine exhaust or hot bearing surfaces. Repair leaking fuel or oil hoses, fittings or metal lines immediately.
• Inspect and clean ledges or recessed areas near fuel tanks and lines.
• Prior to fueling, turn the combine off and wait 15 minutes to reduce the risk of a spill volatilizing and igniting.
Research from South Dakota State University suggests that if there are dry conditions and wind speeds close to 30 miles per hour or more, it is likely fires will be inevitable, and producers should consider delaying harvest until evening hours when winds decrease or wait for precipitation.
Follow management tips for a safe harvest.
• In case of fire, call 911 first, and then attack with fire extinguishers if it is safe to do so. Try to fight from the “black," the area already burned. Attacking a fire from areas with combustibles (e.g. dry corn stalks) is much riskier.
• A fire can double in size in less than one minute. Burning embers blown downwind can spread a fire well beyond the control of fire extinguishers in just seconds.
• Carrying two ABC-type fire extinguishers are recommended -- a smaller 10-pound unit in the cab and a larger 20-pound extinguisher at ground level on the combine.
• Invert and shake the extinguishers once or twice a season to ensure machine vibrations don’t compact the powder inside.
• Keeping a shovel on the combine to throw dirt can also help.
• Create lists of the 911 addresses for each field location prior to harvest and have them easily accessible to family and farm employees. Many fire departments have GPS equipment onboard their apparatus to assist directing them to incidents. When an incident is called in with a 911 address, dispatch can more readily identify the incident location and relay that information to apparatus drivers. Precious time can be saved when apparatus are able to dispatch immediately with GPS guidance rather than having to double-check maps and directions.
• Create an emergency plan.
Fires may start from plant materials that have smoldered unnoticed for 30 minutes or more. The ignition source for field fires may have been the earlier passing of a truck, tractor or combine. Flames aren’t apparent until additional oxygen is supplied, perhaps by a gust of wind. Harvest crews and neighbors may want to discuss a plan for emergency tillage of a firebreak should that option become advisable.
Keep in mind that personal safety is more important than property loss. With current prospects for a dry harvest, fire-prevention measures will be more important than usual.
Joshua Michel is a field agronomist for Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu for more information.