Consider polymer-coated-urea research

Wetter conditions in recent years have led to more questions about polymer-coated urea. Polymer-coated urea is an urea granule coated with a polymer that slows the release of urea into the soil. The most widely available polymer-coated-urea product on the market for production agriculture is Environmentally Smart Nitrogen or ESN. The most important aspect to understand about polymer-coated urea is that it's not an inhibitor like nitrapyrin or dicyandiamide.
With polymer-coated urea, urea is released by diffusion. Water diffuses through the polymer coating and dissolves the urea inside. Throughout time the urea diffuses through the coating into the soil where it converts to plant-available forms of nitrogen.
There are a couple of factors to note with that process.
- The coating doesn't itself break down, releasing the urea. Producers can often still find empty coatings in the field at the end of the growing season, but they will eventually decompose.
- Soil moisture is important for the process of diffusion, but how quickly the process goes is controlled by temperature. Colder temperatures will slow the release of urea.
It’s a good idea to consider temperature and moisture when deciding if, when and where polymer-coated urea may fit into a nutrient-management plan. If a producer is applying nitrogen early in the spring when it's cold, to crops such as winter wheat, polymer-coated urea probably shouldn’t be the sole source of nitrogen. Similarly while temperatures are warmer in June when most side-dress nitrogen application for corn is done, using 100 percent Environmentally Smart Nitrogen might not be the best option because the goal is to have at least some nitrogen immediately available. On the other hand pre-plant applications with Environmentally Smart Nitrogen can be useful to protect nitrogen in areas of the field where nitrogen loss is most likely to occur, such as a lower area that tends to be wetter.
Debate fall versus spring application
One reoccurring question about polymer-coated urea is whether it's a better source of fall urea than urea itself. Research shows that fall urea application is not recommended in Minnesota, especially if producers are broadcasting and incorporating it with tillage. In recent studies fall urea applications lead to significant yield losses compared to spring application, and fall application requires more nitrogen fertilizer to maximize yield than spring application. Even when we sub-surface-band urea in the fall, with or without a nitrification inhibitor, the yields are never greater than a spring pre-plant broadcast and incorporated urea application.
In theory fall application of polymer-coated urea should perform better than uncoated urea; however evidence is limited. Across many studies in several different regions of Minnesota during the past five years, researchers saw that fall application of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen increased corn yield only about 25 percent of the time compared to fall urea. Still, averaged across the entire study, fall application of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen produced reduced yields compared to a spring pre-plant urea application. Of course in the studies the fall applications were done after soil temperature stabilized at 50 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Fall application of urea in any form -- uncoated, polymer-coated or with a nitrification inhibitor -- is problematic, regardless of placement method.
Minimize cost, maximize benefit
Another issue with polymer-coated urea is that it costs more per pound of nitrogen than urea. Therefore it needs to provide a benefit in terms of cost savings from reducing nitrogen-application rate or a yield increase from reduced nitrogen loss. For those reasons it's important to carefully consider where Environmentally Smart Nitrogen could provide the greatest benefit. In recent studies the most common situation where there was a significant return from application of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen is when there was an excessively wet spring or soils where the potential for nitrogen loss is great. Another factor to consider is that, when using Environmentally Smart Nitrogen, producers do not need to manage every acre the same way. Applying different blends of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen and urea based on soil conditions can be a way to receive the greatest benefit while reducing the overall cost.
If producers are doing split applications, where a portion of the nitrogen rate is applied before planting and the rest at side-dress, remember Environmentally Smart Nitrogen will provide the greatest benefit at pre-plant when there is greater potential for nitrogen loss. Applying urea at side-dress will ensure the nitrogen is available to the crop when it needs it. Because urea is less expensive, it will reduce the overall cost of the application.
A seven-year study in southwest Minnesota indicated a split application was not superior to a pre-plant application. But compared to uncoated-urea applications, using Environmentally Smart Nitrogen in the pre-plant application -- whether it was as a single application or paired with a side-dress application of urea -- there was a consistent increase in corn yields and a reduction in nitrogen loss.
On irrigated sandy soils, one study found that split-applying urea performed better than a spring pre-plant of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen without a side-dress application. However a spring pre-plant application of Environmentally Smart Nitrogen performed better than the same application of urea.
Environmentally Smart Nitrogen will not volatilize like urea if left on the soil surface, but it's best to incorporate Environmentally Smart Nitrogen into the soil -- even if only just shallow tillage. The polymer coating makes the urea granule impermeable; it will float in water. If there's water runoff, Environmentally Smart Nitrogen granules will float and potentially move off the field or accumulate in spots where the water puddles in the field.
Learn to handle polymer-coated urea
Be sure augers and handling or application equipment are not rusty or have abrasive surfaces. If the polymer coating is cracked or worn out, producers will basically be purchasing overpriced urea because the coating is no longer able to do its job. One quick way to test the integrity of the coating is to randomly collect 100 granules of polymer-coated urea; put them in a jar of water at room temperature for 24 hours. Then count the number of empty granules where the urea inside dissolved. If five of the 100 granules dissolved, then about 5 percent of the polymer-coated urea is damaged.
Dan Kaiser and Fabian Fernandez are soil-fertility specialists for the University of Minnesota-Extension.