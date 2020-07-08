It's a good time to be thinking about sidedress application for corn. Identifying when sidedress applications can be beneficial along with which products are more cost-effective is critical to receiving the best results with any in-season nitrogen application.
In discussions with consultants and farmers this spring, the use of ammonium-thiosulfate liquid with urea-ammonium-nitrate solutions has appeared more than once. The primary question has been about the potential inhibition properties of ammonium-thiosulfate liquid when mixed with a urea-ammonium-nitrate solution.
We typically suggest ammonium thiosulfate as a sulfur source for crops. But there has been research showing ammonium thiosulfate has urease- and nitrification-inhibition properties. However unlike a true urease inhibitor, ammonium thiosulfate doesn't directly affect the urease enzyme. It's only indirectly inhibiting after interacting with soil. As a urease inhibitor the product inhibits the hydrolysis of urea, which is the process by which products like Agrotain -- which contains N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide -- helps reduce the risk of nitrogen loss.
Urease inhibitors are best for situations where urea is applied to the soil surface and the urea is not incorporated -- or it’s incorporated at a depth of less than 2 inches -- and no rainfall is forecast within four days of application. If the long-term forecast doesn't have a significant chance of at least .25 inch of rainfall within a week, producers may want to consider a product with N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide to help reduce the risk of nitrogen loss.
In order to receive any potential inhibition from ammonium thiosulfate, the amount of ammonium thiosulfate should be at least 8 percent volume per volume with urea-ammonium-nitrate solutions at 28 percent or 32 percent. It’s a good idea to band the urea-ammonium-nitrate-ammonium-thiosulfate mixture, which concentrates the materials in a smaller volume of soil.
Research has shown inconsistent benefits of ammonium thiosulfate as a urease inhibitor. When it does work the inhibition is not as long for ammonium thiosulfate compared to N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide. If volatilization loss is a concern, using a product with N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide is the best alternative. If producers are interested in ammonium thiosulfate because of the sulfur it supplies in addition to nitrogen, but volatilization loss is also a concern, then a good alternative is ammonium sulfate. Ammonium sulfate also provides both nitrogen and sulfur; it's not subject to volatilization loss.
If sidedressing urea it’s recommended to include N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide in the surface application because producers won’t be incorporating the urea. There are a number of new products that have come on the market recently that contain N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide. Be sure that 1.3 to 1.8 pounds of N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide are applied per ton of urea. Application of a lesser rate of N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide will not provide good inhibition.
Two new products on the market are Anvol and Limus. Both are urease inhibitors that contain a lesser rate of N-(n-butyl) thiophosphoric triamide in addition to another urease inhibitor. Recent research has shown both are effective when applied at labeled rates.
Remember that products containing Nitrapyrin and DCD are nitrification inhibitors; they will not do anything to protect from volatilization loss. Be aware of the differences between nitrification and urease inhibition before purchasing. Some products have both urease and nitrification inhibitors. But for sidedress time the potential of nitrogen loss by leaching or denitrification, which can happen once nitrogen is nitrified, are minimal. When selecting an inhibitor the risk of volatilization, if the product is not properly incorporated in the soil, is the only risk to consider. So there's little benefit in having a nitrification inhibitor at this time in the growing season.
