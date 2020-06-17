MADISON, Wis. – Agroforestry, the integration of trees and other woody perennials into the production of traditional crops and livestock, has been used in North America for thousands of years. Modern farmers are using it to stabilize and improve land, influence climate and diversify cash flow. But with agroforestry, like most things, the difficult part is taking that first step.
That step is easier thanks to an organization that helps farmers and other landowners by sharing ideas on financing, networking, and the nuts and bolts of agroforestry ventures – the Savanna Institute located in Madison. Keefe Keeley is the co-director. From the Kickapoo Valley of Wisconsin, he studied biology at Swarthmore College. According to the institute’s website he then traveled on a Watson fellowship to live with farmers in the United Kingdom, Zambia, New Zealand, India and Japan to study the spiritual elements of their land ethics. He returned to Wisconsin, working at Driftless Organics, the Farley Center Farm Incubator, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. His research at the University of Wisconsin focused on engaging farmers with their forests. He joined the Savanna Institute to support farmers in leading into a livable future for all. He enjoys canoeing, bicycling, backyard berries and planting trees on his family’s farm.
“There are a lot of landowners and managers who are interested in alternatives (to row crops),” he said. “It can be difficult to make transitions. Some transitions are minor adjustments, but some can be fundamental transformations in land use and farming systems. Part of our role is providing information and connections between potential partners to help facilitate change for people seeking alternatives.
“We offer a broad array of educational resources to get familiar with what others are doing, to know what possibilities are out there and to think about what the custom approach to your land will be and what objectives you have. Agroforestry is not a cookie-cutter approach where what works in one place will work the same in another place. It’s important to start with what it is you want to accomplish. What is appropriate for the land? We have webinars, case studies and other archived educational material that helps explore options.
“There are a number of ways we can think about agroforestry and economic development. On an economic level it’s about economic viability and farm profitability. A farm is a complex living organism. Agroforestry can be part of a farming system that can aid development at the farm level and at the community level. Tree and fruit crops can be part of a farm’s revenue structure. Farms that want to improve a resource base – soil and biological resources – can use agroforestry to improve those resources.
“We can have working lands that are part of a farm’s economic engine but also are part of achieving conservation objectives for that farm. At the community level many of the crops and livestock incorporated into agroforestry systems lend themselves to higher-value markets. So there is often an opportunity to increase the revenue base on a per-farm or per-acre basis. This can increase farm employment as well as employment in processing and equipment as well.
“Financing agroforestry can be different because the horizon or timeline to harvest is different from that of annual crops. Many farmers use programs available through their local conservation office like the (Conservation Reserve Program). Cost-share programs exist. There are loans from private banks written every day for perennial agroforestry crops, though not every lender is versed in such financing. There are also nontraditional forms of financing through investment partners, community support or even crowdsourcing.
“Anyone is welcome to contact the Savanna Institute. We’re happy to provide information and make connections that will be helpful. We provide information ourselves and also connect farmers with each other. Farmers learning from each other is the way farming has progressed for as long as people have been farming. We can put farmers together with others in their area who are interested in the same crops and agroforestry.”
Visit www.savannainstitute.org for more information.