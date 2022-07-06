Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

For the first 24 to 48 hours after dry corn seed is planted into the ground, all that takes place is physical imbibition of water into the seed. Water and oxygen move slowly into the kernel through the seed pericarp. Membranes re-hydrate, and hormones and enzymes are activated. After the seed swells, enzymes begin to break down starch in the endosperm. Sugars supply the embryo with energy for metabolism and cell division.
Imbibitional chilling occurs when membrane re-hydration is disrupted by free radicals before the seed finishes swelling. Cold water is much more disruptive than warm water. Sugars and salts leak from the cells and kernel, providing a food source for pathogens and other microbes. It becomes a race – for the plant to emerge or death from pathogens.
One of the most dramatic examples of imbibitional chilling occurs with sweet corn. In a study conducted by Bill Tracy in 2005, untreated seed of six super-sweet corn varieties were exposed to three treatments. Each treatment consisted of one 24-hour period at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and five days at 75 degrees. Seed was placed in rag dolls with no soil.
Sweet-corn seed has a wrinkly seed pericarp with numerous cracks, fissures and potential endosperm-leakage sites. In that study most seed death occurred within the first 24 hours of being exposed to 40 degrees. Significant variety differences for the amount of seed death were observed. Significantly less seed death was occurring when exposed to 40 degrees on days two and three. No seed death occurred when exposed to 40 degrees on day four.
There’s considerable debate about what specific temperature and what timing causes imbibitional chilling in field corn. Field-corn seed doesn’t have the pericarp cracks and fissures that sweet corn has. One current recommendation is to begin planting corn when soil temperatures are in the high 40s, and the short-term forecast calls for warm days that will continue warming soil temperatures. If soil temperatures are in the high-40s and the weather forecast calls for cold wet conditions within the next 48 hours, soil temperatures will likely cool; planting should be delayed until temperatures warm.
But that recommendation is simply not our experience in Wisconsin and likely the northern tier of U.S. states. If we waited until soil temperatures were warmer than 40 degrees we would need to wait until May in many years. It only becomes later as we move north. Yet our best-yielding planting dates are in late April and early May.
The only time I thought our University of Wisconsin-Corn Hybrid Trial plots had been affected by imbibitional chilling was during 2006 at Seymour, Wisconsin. I happened to be along on that planting trip. It began to snow after we had finished planting and continued to be cool and wet for the next 72 hours. We went back to the field a few weeks later – and unbeknownst to us at planting, found that the field had shallow swales and a drainfield. Corn emergence was perfect over the drainfield and on the ridges of the swales. But much plant death occurred between the drainfield spurs and swale depressions. We didn’t observe standing water, although it could have been another possible reason for plant death. We abandoned the trial due to stand variability.
Our current recommendation for beginning to plant corn seed is, “In southern Wisconsin, plant corn any time after April 20, if the field is ‘fit,’ and after April 30 in northern Wisconsin.” If the short-term forecast is for cold temperatures, and snow or rain, then the prudent thing to do is to wait to plant. We have available excellent seed treatments that can protect the seed for the first 30 to 45 days after planting.
That’s the advice we use to plant and establish the UW hybrid trials at 14 locations around the state. We have often had snow on our plots, with no establishment and emergence issues. For the past five years we’ve planted a few-hundred feet of four hybrids beginning in March and then every two to three weeks; we do this to bring out the planters and tune them. We do see hybrid differences; in only one case did we see emergence issues for all four hybrids. Remember that insurance coverage does not begin until planting dates after April 10.
Seed growth detailed
I think almost every corn planter in Wisconsin was planting in mid-May. After that the magic began, when dry seed imbibes water, and bare or brown fields turn greener every day across the landscape. The germination process and the success of the seed in emerging and establishing is key; it’s the first yield component determined for the growing season.
Protected within the seed coat is an embryonic plant that remains dormant until germination is initiated by the physical process of imbibing water. The white-starchy endosperm is the main energy source until the young seedling is established. After planting, water and oxygen are imbibed into the seed for 24 to 48 hours, activating growth hormones and enzymes. Starch is broken down, supplying the embryo with energy for metabolism and cell division.
Within the embryo is a miniature corn plant that already has a primary shoot, leaves and root system protected by rigid sheaths called the coleoptile – above ground – and coleorhiza – below ground. The first structure to emerge from the seed is the radicle root, followed by the coleoptile and seminal roots.
The coleoptile is pushed to the soil surface by the mesocotyl. When sunlight falls on the coleoptile tip, enzymes are activated that soften the tip – allowing the first true leaf of the plant to break through. The growing point of corn is three-quarters of an inch below the soil surface and will remain below-ground until the plant has five to six leaves.
The germination process from dry seed to seedling emergence requires about 125 growing-degree units. Normally in the beginning of May we accumulate about 10 growing-degree units per day, so emergence takes about 12 to 13 days. The 2022 growing season began fast with record temperatures.
Emergence growing-degree units may need to be adjusted.
• If conservation tillage is implemented, add 30-60 growing-degree units.
• If planting date is before April 25, add 10-25 growing-degree units.
• If planting date is after May 15, subtract 50-70 growing-degree units.
• If seeding depth is below 2 inches, add 15 growing-degree units for each inch below.
• If seed-bed condition has soil crusting or massive clods, add 30 growing-degree units.
• If seed-zone soil moisture is less than optimum, add 30 growing-degree units.
There might be many reasons why a seedling does not emerge in a stand of corn. The germination process is really a race between pest pressure – diseases and insects – and the ability of the seedling to outgrow the pest. Seed treatments protect the seedling from disease and insects for the first 30 to 45 days of the growing season. Planting into cloddy, crusted or cold soils can result in seedling leaves unfurling below ground, reducing plant stand and yield potential. Imbibitional chilling can result in plant death.
This one of my favorite times of the year in Wisconsin. I wonder what the growing season has in store for these developing plants. As you drive around the state, enjoy the landscape and all the different greens that develop as the season progresses.
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.