Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

The middle of July marked the halfway point of the corn life cycle. Pollination determines the ultimate yield and quality potential of the 2022 corn crop. A lot can happen yet but we entered the pollination period in good shape across most of Wisconsin.
The key management decision now is to gauge the success of pollination. If pollination is poor then harvest can occur anytime. If pollination is fair then leave for silage harvest. If pollination is good, then normal management of the field can occur for either silage or grain uses.
I was curious about the effect of the first half of the growing season on corn-silage yield and quality. I used University of Wisconsin silage performance and weather data collected from 1995 to 2021 at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station.
I identified years that were +1 standard deviation different from the average for the period between April 1 and July 14.
• Cool years during that period were 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2004 and 1997.
• Warm years were 2021, 2018, 2012 and 2005.
• Dry years during that period were 2021, 2012 and 2005.
• Wet years were 2008 and 2000.
• Only 2008 had both cool and wet weather conditions.
• Years 2021, 2012 and 2005 were both warm and dry.
Using those environmental classes for the period between April 1 and July 14, I analyzed the UW silage-performance trials to predict silage yield and quality.
Corn-forage yield is shown in Figure 1. Overall corn silage has yielded 10.8 tons of dry matter per acre during the study period. Temperature differences during the first half of the growing season didn’t affect yield. Precipitation – too much or too little – during the period decreased yield, with yield more affected by wet weather. Environments with extreme temperature and precipitation – either too warm and dry, or too cool and wet – decreased silage yields.
The overall forage moisture of all plots averaged 66 percent, with warmer-drier weather between April 1 and July 14 resulting in reduced forage moisture. The effect of weather during April 1 to July 14 on neutral detergent fiber digestibility is shown in Figure 2. The overall average was 60 percent. Cooler and warmer temperature environments increased neutral detergent fiber digestibility from the average. Dry weather increased neutral detergent fiber digestibility while wet weather decreased neutral detergent fiber digestibility compared to the average, especially in extreme years.
Overall starch content averaged 29 percent – see Figure 3. Warm-dry seasons resulted in greater starch content than cool-wet seasons. For all the years that were classified as warm and dry during April 1 to July 14, significant precipitation fell during the pollination phase of development, relieving plant stress. We don’t have significant silage yield and quality data for environments like 1988 and 1989 that were significantly drier for longer periods than April 1 to July 14.
The end result is that warm and dry years tend to have significantly more milk per ton than an average year or cool-wet years. Precipitation either too much or too little during April 1 to July 14 decreases milk per acre from an average year. Temperature during the period had little effect on milk per acre.
People are also reading…
The growing season for 2022 is average so far. A lot can happen yet, so conclusions and predictions using this data are challenging. I present the data to provide a benchmark using previous seasons. Again, the most important management decision is to determine the success of pollination.
How is success determined?
Awww ... sex in the corn field. It’s happening all around us. Pollination and fertilization of corn ovules is occurring throughout Wisconsin.
Pollen shed begins near VT and is essential for grain development. During the one- to two-week pollination period, each silk must emerge from the ear husk. A pollen grain must land on the ovule and fertilize it for a kernel to develop.
When a pollen grain lands on a silk, a pollen tube is initiated. The pollen tube grows within the silk to the ovule where fertilization occurs and the kernel embryo is formed. A second fertilization takes place that results in the formation of the endosperm. Immediately following fertilization, an abscission layer forms at the base of the silk. That restricts entry of genetic material from other pollen grains.
Pollen sheds from the male flowers on the tassel for five to eight days. It’s dependent upon temperature, moisture and time of day – it peaks mid- to late-morning or early evenings. Pollen grain is viable for 12 to 18 hours – though less in warmer temperatures – after it drops from the tassel; most pollen falls within 20 to 50 feet of the plant.
“Nick” is the period when pollen shed – VT – coincides with silk receptivity – R1. Poor nick can result from hot and dry weather. Silks can be delayed and dehydrate, which hastens pollen shed and causes the plant to miss the window for pollination.
Silks will grow for three to five days or until pollination occurs. Silks will turn brown once outside the husk. Stresses that reduce pollination can result in an ear with a barren tip called a “nubbin.” Each kernel has a noticeable point where the silk was attached; the kernel is surrounded by paleas, lemmas and glumes.
After an ovule is fertilized, cell division occurs within the kernel for about seven to 10 days. After cell division is complete the cells fill. The outer part of the kernel is white; the inner part is clear with very little fluid. The embryo is not yet visible. The kernel endosperm fills with photsynthate, most of which is produced by the leaf on the same node as the ear shank. The ear leaf provides as much as 60 percent of the total grain yield.
There are two techniques commonly used to assess the success or failure of pollination. One involves simply waiting until the developing ovules – kernels – appear as watery blisters; that’s the “blister” stage of kernel development. It usually occurs about 10 days after fertilization of the ovules.
Another more-rapid means can be used to determine pollination success. As described above, each potential kernel on the ear has a silk attached to it. Once a pollen grain “lands” on an individual silk, it quickly germinates and produces a pollen tube that grows the length of the silk to fertilize the ovule in 12 to 28 hours. Within one to three days after a silk is pollinated and fertilization of the ovule is successful, the silk will detach from the developing kernel. Unfertilized ovules will still have attached silks.
Silks turn brown and dry after the fertilization process occurs. By carefully unwrapping the husk leaves from an ear and then gently shaking the ear, the silks from the fertilized ovules will readily drop off. Keep in mind that silks can remain receptive to pollen for as long as 10 days after emergence. The proportion of silks dropping off the ear indicates the proportion of fertilized ovules or future kernels on an ear. Sampling several ears at random throughout a field will provide an indication of the progress of pollination.
And that brings us back to the key management decision. If pollination is poor, then harvest can occur anytime. If pollination is fair, then leave for silage harvest. If pollination is good, then normal management of the field can occur for either silage or grain uses.
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.