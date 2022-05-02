Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

Corn planters will soon be rolling throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest Corn Belt. The annual struggle between field conditions being “just right” and not too wet versus delaying planting to another day will start to weigh on farmer minds.
Planting delays in the northern tier of U.S. states have greater impact on yield due to a shorter growing season and the added dimension or “double-whammy” of drying costs at harvest that can occur during cool and wet growing seasons.
Figure 1 shows the impact of planting date on relative grain yield at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. If all corn could be planted on one date, ideally it would be May 1 or slightly earlier to decrease drying costs. Planting delays to June 1 will reduce yields about 30 percent. However in some growing seasons 100 percent of maximum grain yield can be achieved planting into late May. Grain yield decreases 0.5 bushels per acre per day May 15 and accelerates to 2.5 bushels per acre per day June 1.
A similar story emerges for corn-forage yield. A good rule of thumb is “What you do to maximize corn-grain yield, you should also do to maximize corn-forage yield.” The ideal planting date to maximum forage yield is May 1. By June 1 forage yield has decreased about 15 percent. But many planting dates in June have achieved 100 percent of relative forage yield in the past. Forage yield decreases 0.2 tons of dry matter per acre per day May 15 and accelerates to 0.3 tons of dry matter per acre per day June 1.
For both corn-grain and corn-forage yield, the variability – or risk, the spread of data points around the average – of June planting dates increases. The success of June planting depends upon the growing season. For example many farmers had success with June planting in 2021, while few had success in 2019. Now’s the time to be ready to go if field conditions allow.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.