Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

The 2022 growing season started with drought concerns but then saw wet, cool weather conditions. I’ve been curious about how well some of our agronomic recommendations work in extreme weather conditions. Let’s review what happens with the crop-rotation recommendation where we encourage farmers to rotate crops when possible. I will use data from a corn-soybean-rotation experiment that was initiated in 1983 near Arlington, Wisconsin.
The first four years of the experiment were “set-up” years for the crop rotations; they were discarded from the analysis. So that leaves data collected during the 35-year period from 1987 to 2021. Extreme growing-degree-unit accumulation years were selected when a growing season was “plus one standard deviation” from the average.
• Cooler seasons were 1992, 1993, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2014.
• Warmer growing seasons were 1987, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2005 and 2021.
Likewise extreme-precipitation years were identified when a growing season was “plus one standard deviation” from the average.
• Drier growing seasons were 1988, 1989, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2021.
• Wetter growing seasons were 1993, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2019.
Some growing seasons were most extreme for both growing-degree-unit accumulation and precipitation were.
• Cool and wet were experienced in 1993 and 2008.
• Warm and dry were experienced in 1988, 2005 and 2021.
All other growing seasons were lumped into average years for producing Figure 1.
Visit wisccorn.blogspot.com and search for “to rotate” for a previous report regarding grain-yield response in this experiment.
• Corn-grain yield during an “average” growing season during the 35-year time period was189 bushels per acre.
• Corn-grain yield during cool-wet seasons was 179 bushels per acre, less than the yield of an average season.
• Corn-grain yield during warm-dry seasons was 155 bushels per acre, less than the yield of an average season.
Regardless of the kind of growing season, the best grain-yielding treatment was corn following five years of soybeans – 1C in the table.
• Corn in a corn-soybean annual rotation – CS – was the next-best rotation treatment and usually not statistically different than corn following five years of soybeans, except in a cool-wet year.
• Continuous corn – CC – yielded 17 percent less in an average season than 1C. But during cool-wet and warm-dry seasons, grain yield was 27 percent to 28 percent less than 1C.
Relative grain yield of second-year corn – 2C – as well as 3C, 4C and 5C was less in cool-wet and warm-dry growing seasons than an average year. In an average year, we typically see a yield response for 2C while 3C, 4C and 5C yield similarly to CC. But in a warm-dry season there was no rotation response for 2C compared to 3C, 4C and 5C. Cool-wet seasons still had a yield response in 2C. For all growing seasons, 3C, 4C and 5C do not yield differently than CC.
Although the corn-soybean rotation is the dominant cropping sequence in the Midwest United States, many Wisconsin farmers add other crops like wheat and alfalfa when possible. I would expect a similar response as shown, especially in the second year of the continuous crop. At least two break years from the continuous crop will produce a rotation response in the second year, unless the growing season is warm and dry – i.e. drought. The rotation response disappears by the third continuous crop regardless of the type of growing season.
I was asked a follow-up question about the crop-rotation effect on grain yield when growing seasons were “off” for growing-degree-unit accumulation or precipitation. Odd growing-degree-unit accumulation years were selected when a growing season was “plus one standard deviation” from the average.
Grain yield during an average growing-degree-unit growing season was 195 bushels per acre.
• Warm seasons averaged 170 bushels per acre.
• Cool seasons averaged 171 bushels per acre.
Likewise odd precipitation years were identified when a growing season was “plus one standard deviation” from the average.
Grain yield during an average-precipitation growing season was 188 bushels per acre.
• Grain yield during dry seasons averaged 166 bushels per acre.
• Grain yield during wet seasons averaged 178 bushels per acre.
The key point is that crop rotation maximizes corn-grain yield consistently regardless of the kind of growing season. As a cropping sequence becomes more continuous, corn-grain yield is more affected by odd growing seasons compared to an “average” growing season – whether cool-warm or dry-wet.
Grain yield in the second corn year following five years of soybean – 2C – is more affected in warm growing seasons than 2C in cool or dry or wet growing seasons. By 3C the rotation effect is gone and grain yields are similar to 35-plus years of continuous corn.
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.