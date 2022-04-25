Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

There’s a lot of concern among farmers about dry spring conditions as we head into the 2022 growing season. Significant areas of the western United States are encountering extreme to exceptional drought. In the Midwest the southern tiers of Wisconsin counties and the northern one-two tiers of Illinois counties are abnormally dry or under moderate drought.
Figure 1 describes the 30-year monthly-average precipitation at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. Only 23.5 inches of precipitation was measured during 2021, compared to the 30-year annual average of 35.2 inches. We typically receive most of our precipitation during April, May and June. The variability or risk of precipitation patterns during April to June is extreme, ranging from 3.8 to 5.4 inches – standard deviation equals plus-1.9 to 2.7 inches. Monthly precipitation amounts can range from 1.8 to 7.9 inches of precipitation during April, May and June.
During 2021 monthly precipitation was outside of the error bars in Figure 1 only during April and November. Drier conditions during April allowed for early planting, while drier grain moisture was observed at harvest. The month that was average for precipitation was August, which is the grain-filling period for corn. No 2021 precipitation monthly average was more than the 30-year monthly average. So even though precipitation was one of the least on record, the distribution was adequate for almost-record grain yields.
Some of the current drought conditions described by the U.S. Drought Monitor for Wisconsin and Illinois are a holdover from the 2021 season. Since January 2022 the amount of precipitation measured at Arlington, Wisconsin, is average. Soil-profile water content is likely less than normal.
To prepare for the 2022 growing season, manage for the average. Don’t change things too much unless you have been considering and preparing changes in your management style for some time. The weather during 2022 could be cooler or warmer and-or drier or wetter than normal.
Again, manage for the average during 2022. No one can predict the weather. If you’re convinced the weather is going to be drier than normal, then I would consider the following.
• Select a hybrid that is bio-engineered to include “drought-tolerant” transgenes. Be wary of hybrids traditionally bred for “drought-resistant” traits.
• Use hybrids with the Bt-ECB bio-engineered trait. Stalk integrity will be important for water-molecule movement within the plant and will likely increase standability at harvest. Often mycotoxin issues are more-often observed in drought-stressed years because of increased corn-borer activity.
• Select a hybrid that is shorter-season than typical for your field. You will lose yield compared to a full-season hybrid, but the shorter-season hybrid will go through pollination earlier – when soil-profile water might be adequate to ensure pollination.
• Plant early. Planting corn early has the same effect as selecting a shorter-season hybrid. Plants will go through the pollination phase earlier, when soil-profile water content is greater.
• Reduce plant population. Our data shows that grain yield is not affected by plant population during a drought year. By reducing plant population you capture some return on investment by reducing seed cost.
• Rotate crops. Rotated-corn-grain yield during a drought year is increased by 25 percent to 30 percent more than continuous corn.
• Use no-tillage. Residue on the soil surface acts as a mulch and a boundary layer for evaporation from the soil surface.
• Control weeds. Weeds will compete with corn for water resources.
• Do not over-apply nitrogen. Apply at the rate of “maximum return to nitrogen.” Nitrogen increases corn-leaf area, thereby increasing the potential amount of surface area and cooling load that the plant requires for transpiration.
Some of these management-decision changes have the potential to leave yield in the field during a normal weather year. As we saw during 2021, some of these decisions are about timing of precipitation events. I remember 2005 and 2012 when weather conditions were dry through mid-July. Adequate rains came in mid-July and soils that had greater soil water content allowed plants to escape drought effects on pollination. For some, early planting dates and shorter-season hybrids did not work and fields were abandoned.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.