Agronomy is the science of land management. Agronomists generate, integrate and apply science-based knowledge and principles to crops grown for food, feed, fiber and fuel – to crops that are efficient, environmentally sound and sustainable for future generations. The mission of the University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Corn Agronomy program is to answer corn-management questions expressed by Wisconsin farmers and industry.
The UW-Wisconsin Corn Agronomy program annually plants and harvests 12,000 to 13,000 plots at 14 locations in Wisconsin. Of those plots, about 3,000 are harvested for forage, with the remaining harvested for grain. Corn forage and-or grain yield, quality and other agronomic traits are measured on all plots.
About half the plots involve the Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Evaluation program. The best way to deliver technology to the farm gate is through hybrids selected by farmers for various traits such as pest resistance, lodging resistance, quality, etc. Selecting adapted excellent-performing hybrids often means the difference between profit and loss. Results of the work are published every year in November; visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/HT to see them.
People are also reading…
The other half of the program involves research regarding farmer management decisions. The results of this work are published every year in February; visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research to see them. Specific research objectives of the program focus on management decision-making regarding crop productivity, quality and production efficiency – including hybrid selection, rotation, tillage systems, and replant and yield-loss damage assessments. Emphasis is on impacts of cropping practices on grower profitability, the environment and natural-resource conservation.
Numerous projects were conducted during 2022. Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research/Report/2022.pdf for the full report.
We have done our best to see that the experiment design and data collection to date is complete, timely and free from errors. But if anyone detects an error in the results, please call it to our attention. The reports are copyrighted; the information presented in the reports is for the purpose of informing farmers and cooperators in industry of the results of research. The cooperation of other faculty and staff, and the support of funding agencies and industry, are gratefully acknowledged. The information presented in the report does not constitute recommendation or endorsement.
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.