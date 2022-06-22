 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn

As technologies improve through time, management decisions need to be adjusted to meet changing times. Better equipment, improved bio-engineered hybrids, better seed treatments, new irrigation technologies, new pesticides, etc., have all contributed to corn-grain-yield progress.

One management decision that continues to evolve is plant population. For the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Services data collected in farmer fields, see Figure 1.

Download PDF Figure 1
Figure 1. Corn-plant density changes through time for selected U.S. states. The rate of change or slope in plants per acre per year since 1982 is reported for each state. Data is derived from the USDA- National Agricultural Statistics Services for years 1982-2021.

Field-plant populations are increasing at the rate of 270 to 300 plants per acre per year. Usually about 5 percent to 10 percent of the seed planted does not emerge, so seeding rates are 31,000 to 35,000 seeds per acre.

It’s clear from our research data that maximum-yield plant densities and economic-optimum plant densities are increasing. Recent research has shown that each hybrid has maximum-yield plant densities and economic-optimum plant densities. There’s gathering evidence that even each field within a farm may have a corn maximum-yield plant density and an economic-optimum plant density. In many years – but not 2022 – seed cost can be as big of an input cost as nitrogen cost. Input adjustments can mean significant cost savings when corn grain prices are reduced – again not 2022.

Download PDF Figure 2
Figure 2. USDA-Economic Research Service cost-of-production estimates for corn are detailed, last updated Oct. 1, 2021. The Northern Crescent includes the northern tier of U.S. states along the Great Lakes. The Heartland includes Midwest Corn Belt states.

Adjusting plant density for fields is one of the key production decisions for producing excellent-yielding corn. Clearly farmers are increasing plant densities. One approach to adjusting that decision is to plant the majority of a field to a target plant density based upon prior experience. Then for one round or pass in a couple parts of the field, increase plant density by 10 percent. Measure yield at the end of the season. During the season watch for “runt” plants, tillering, prolificacy, ear bareness, big versus small ears, ear-tip “nose-back” and plant lodging. Adjust the field accordingly the following year.

Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.

+2 
Joe Lauer mug for Agri-View

Joe Lauer

Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.

