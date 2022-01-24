Corn growers earn accolades

A Wisconsinite – Jared Ripp of Dane – won third-place nationwide in the Corn Growers Association’s 2021 Corn Yield Contest. And taking two leading spots in the organization’s state contest was Tim Appell of Shullsburg.
What does it take to produce more than 300 bushels of corn per acre? There are a lot of factors, but notable among them are an attention to detail and the satisfaction of watching one’s work progress in the field.
Ripp said there’s also a lot of trial and error. But those experiences led him to selecting the DKC58-06RIB blend. The 110-day blend yielded 322.5088 bushels per acre in the Corn Belt States’ conventional-non-irrigated category to put him in third place nationwide.
It was the first time Ripp had entered the national contest. But he knew he had a good chance of doing well because the hybrid blend had produced a similar yield in 2020. He just hadn’t entered the contest.
When selecting seed he focuses on yield and standability traits, he said. He also focuses on his tillage program, planter accuracy, seed depth, plant population – 36,000 plants per acre – and good seed-to-soil contact.
Pete Clothier, an agronomy sales specialist with United Cooperative, has worked with Ripp for about eight years.
“Jared isn’t afraid to try something new,” Clothier said. “He’s fun to work with.”
The hybrid blend Ripp entered in the contest has performed well on other area farms, often reaching 250 to 270 bushels per acre, Clothier said.
Clothier also has worked with Ripp on the producer’s fertility program. They recently have focused on adding micronutrients such as zinc and boron to improve fertility.
Ripp said, “With high input costs and high land rent, we need corn to yield well.”
Chad Hart is an Iowa State University-Extension economist as well as a professor of economics and a crop-markets specialist. Yield contests aren’t geared toward profitability, but rather productivity, he said.
“That said the contests provide information on crop development and productivity that informs seed companies and helps lead to crop improvements, which could enhance profitability for farmers,” he said.
Hybrid blend favorite choice
For his 2021 yield-contest entry, Appell selected DKC64-35RIB. It produces excellent yields and standability, he said. He harvested 323.9837 bushels per acre, which placed him first in the Corn Belt States’ no-till-non-irrigated category in Wisconsin. He has planted the 114-day hybrid blend for a number of years.
“It’s my favorite,” he said.
He also focuses on fertility, crop protection and seeding rate. And like Ripp, he focused on a population of 36,000 plants per acre.
Appell also was a second-place winner in the “Strip, Minimum, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated” class in Wisconsin. The DKC63-91RIB hybrid blend he entered yielded 318.2033 bushels per acre. It was the first year he planted the blend but it has performed well in his area, he said.
No stranger to winning yields, Apple won first place in Wisconsin in 2020 with DKC64-35RIB. The hybrid blend yielded more than 318 bushels per acre in the conventional-non-irrigated category. A year earlier he took second place nationally, producing 322 bushels per acre with DKC64-34RIB.
“What you put into it is what you get out of it,” he said. “It doesn’t pay to skimp.”
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965. The organization states it challenges growers to take advantage of the opportunities the contest provides “to explore new ideas and production techniques, while gleaning knowledge to enhance future yield potential.”
Winners receive national recognition in publications and other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop-protection companies. At the annual Commodity Classic, state winners are recognized at the National Corn Yield Contest breakfast. National winners are recognized at an awards banquet during Commodity Classic.
Visit ncga.com and search for "National Corn Yield Contest" for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.