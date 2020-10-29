The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance recently hosted a field day to demonstrate best-conservation practices with cover crops and low-disturbance manure application. Berget Family Farms near Darlington, Wisconsin, was one of the farms featured during the event.
Mike Berget showed visitors his summer-seeded cover crops and discussed low-disturbance manure injection of hog manure. In addition to raising crops, he has a 1,500-sow operation that produces pigs for feeder-pig sales.
“The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance really promotes cover crops,” said Jim Winn, president of the farmer-led watershed protection group. “The field day provides a great opportunity for farmers to see how different varieties look.”
Berget planted several types of cover crops in August following winter-wheat harvest. It’s part of his ongoing effort to protect soil and water quality. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org for more information.